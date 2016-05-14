9 things every bed fanatic needs

If you find it nearly impossible to leave the comfort of your bed every morning and can't wait for the weekend to roll around so you can stay there all day, we think you qualify as a bed fanatic. We're not judging. Quite the opposite, in fact, as we've thought of some fantastic products that you need in your bedroom to truly make your favourite hobby something you can't bear to live without.

Think you know everything there is to know about bed and sleeping in late? See how many of these products you already own and test that theory!