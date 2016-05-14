9 things every bed fanatic needs

If you find it nearly impossible to leave the comfort of your bed every morning and can't wait for the weekend to roll around so you can stay there all day, we think you qualify as a bed fanatic. We're not judging. Quite the opposite, in fact, as we've thought of some fantastic products that you need in your bedroom to truly make your favourite hobby something you can't bear to live without.
Think you know everything there is to know about bed and sleeping in late? See how many of these products you already own and test that theory!
If you plan to spend every available moment in your bed you need to make sure you have the softest sheets and blankets that your hard earned money can buy. If you really love your bed that much you'll see this as an investment, not an extravagance.
Wall decals, such as this one from Chispum, are a great way to make the space above your bed a little more exciting. You can opt for pictures or custom versions with fun slogans. We think
sleepy head would work well!
Fairy lights are the perfect compromise when you want to stay in bed but you need a little brightness. The main light would be too much but a string of cute little bulbs, decorated with paper shades and hung across your headboard is ideal!
If you like surfing the Internet while you're lazing around in bed, invest in a laptop stand so you can keep your posture a little better and stop your neck from suffering. We know this is a practical tip but you'll thank us when you don't have to visit the chiropractor!
A thick, bouncy mattress topper won't just feel great to lay on, it will also protect your mattress, which is an expensive item to replace if you spill anything on it. You can also afford to go a little cheaper with your mattress if you invest in a topper. Just as much comfort but for less money!
If you're a seasoned pro at staying in bed all weekend you might not think you have much use for a sleep mask but once you've tried one, you'll never look back. Treat yourself to something indulgent, like one in satin or silk and then get the bed sheets to match!
For the ultimate in lazy applications invest in smart light bulbs, which can be controlled via an app on your phone, tablet or computer. No, we're not kidding, these really do exist. You'll never have to get up to turn the light on or off again!
We're not being saucy here. We're talking about either a loved cuddly toy, a partner or a furry friend that likes to hang out on top of the bedclothes with you. We all know that buying pet beds is a huge waste of money as most animals like to claim their humans' spaces as their own anyway!
Nobody, we repeat, nobody should be sleeping on value range pillows as the chances of them giving you enough support are slim to none. Take the time to invest in some proper ergonomic pillows and you'll soon find that you wake up comfortable and refreshed. Who knows, you might even fancy getting up and venturing outside…
For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Budget Bedroom Hacks.