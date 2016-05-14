Your browser is out-of-date.

9 things every bed fanatic needs

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
If you find it nearly impossible to leave the comfort of your bed every morning and can't wait for the weekend to roll around so you can stay there all day, we think you qualify as a bed fanatic. We're not judging. Quite the opposite, in fact, as we've thought of some fantastic products that you need in your bedroom to truly make your favourite hobby something you can't bear to live without.

Think you know everything there is to know about bed and sleeping in late? See how many of these products you already own and test that theory!

1. Go all out with your bedding selection

Roma Natural Walnut Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Roma Natural Walnut Bed

homify
homify
homify

If you plan to spend every available moment in your bed you need to make sure you have the softest sheets and blankets that your hard earned money can buy. If you really love your bed that much you'll see this as an investment, not an extravagance. 

2. Get yourself a glorious view from your bed

Vinilos de ventanas, Chispum Chispum Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Chispum

Chispum
Chispum
Chispum

Wall decals, such as this one from Chispum, are a great way to make the space above your bed a little more exciting. You can opt for pictures or custom versions with fun slogans. We think sleepy head would work well!

3. Add mood lighting to turn any ordinary bedroom into an ethereal heaven

Light fairy homify BedroomLighting
homify

Light fairy

homify
homify
homify

Fairy lights are the perfect compromise when you want to stay in bed but you need a little brightness. The main light would be too much but a string of cute little bulbs, decorated with paper shades and hung across your headboard is ideal!

4. Enjoy a little Netflix not a lot of neckache

Stukk - Laptop Stand, Stukk Design Stukk Design Minimalist media room
Stukk Design

Stukk Design
Stukk Design
Stukk Design

If you like surfing the Internet while you're lazing around in bed, invest in a laptop stand so you can keep your posture a little better and stop your neck from suffering. We know this is a practical tip but you'll thank us when you don't have to visit the chiropractor! 

5. Make your bed even softer and lovable

Top Dog Mattress Loaf Classic style bedroom
Loaf

Top Dog Mattress

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

A thick, bouncy mattress topper won't just feel great to lay on, it will also protect your mattress, which is an expensive item to replace if you spill anything on it. You can also afford to go a little cheaper with your mattress if you invest in a topper. Just as much comfort but for less money!

6. Shut out the light, sleeping beauty

Silk eye mask and pouch homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Silk White
homify

Silk eye mask and pouch

homify
homify
homify

If you're a seasoned pro at staying in bed all weekend you might not think you have much use for a sleep mask but once you've tried one, you'll never look back. Treat yourself to something indulgent, like one in satin or silk and then get the bed sheets to match!

7. Get tech savvy while you sleep

Mini Tube Spiral William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
William and Watson

Mini Tube Spiral

William and Watson
William and Watson
William and Watson

For the ultimate in lazy applications invest in smart light bulbs, which can be controlled via an app on your phone, tablet or computer. No, we're not kidding, these really do exist. You'll never have to get up to turn the light on or off again!

8. Get yourself a snuggly companion

Rufus the cat modelling quilts! Quilts by Lisa Watson BedroomTextiles
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Rufus the cat modelling quilts!

Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

We're not being saucy here. We're talking about either a loved cuddly toy, a partner or a furry friend that likes to hang out on top of the bedclothes with you. We all know that buying pet beds is a huge waste of money as most animals like to claim their humans' spaces as their own anyway!

9. Step away from the value range pillows!

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping 99chairs BedroomBeds & headboards
99chairs

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

Nobody, we repeat, nobody should be sleeping on value range pillows as the chances of them giving you enough support are slim to none. Take the time to invest in some proper ergonomic pillows and you'll soon find that you wake up comfortable and refreshed. Who knows, you might even fancy getting up and venturing outside…

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Budget Bedroom Hacks.

Are you a fully qualified bed fanatic? Which of these items would you most like? Let us know in the comments!

