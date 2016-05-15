11 Cheap Garden Decoration Ideas

Your garden could be a haven of refreshing al fresco socialising, fun family days and lazy summer holidays but only if you take the time to make a few improvements before the perfect weather really hits. We're not being too optimistic as this is the UK we're talking about but it can't hurt to have a little tidy up.
To make sure you are creating a stunning space that you and your family will love to spend time in, take a look at our top garden improvements and see which you could easily tackle over a weekend. You'll thank us when we get a few nice warm days, we promise!
Yes, we want warm weather and glorious sunshine to descend on us here in the UK but we also need to be aware that a little shade goes a long way. Either add a parasol to an outdoor table or, if you're feeling thrifty, create a shade with an old bed sheet (clean, please!) by stringing it up over your patio.
Garden hoses are just perpetual pains, aren't they? They either leak or unravel when you least want them to so sort out your annoying length of pipe by curling it up and hanging it on a custom hose rack on the side of your house. This one from Garden Glory is our absolute favourite!
You might be happy enough for your neighbours to get a gander at your lovely garden but privacy really is a good thing so take the time to replace old fence panels or design a whole new barrier system.
A garden without wildlife is a sad place indeed so pop up a few bird feeders and a house or two to let your feathered friends know that they are welcome. They'll be a good ally in the fight against worms in the lawn!
You don't want to be sitting on last year's manky old cushions that you forgot to bring indoors when it rained so go get some funky new ones. The brighter the better, too, as we want to encourage summer to arrive!
We're not talking about lovely bees but wasps and midges can all go away when you're trying to enjoy some food outdoors. Citronella candles will make this a cinch and, best of all, they now come in lots of pretty styles!
A fire pit is the perfect way to make sure you can enjoy your garden long into the evening as it will radiate fabulous warmth and offer just the right amount of mood lighting. They also make any garden look a whole lot more thought out.
You might think it's charming to leave your trowels and gloves laying around in the garden but tidying them away is a fabulous way to lift your space and make it look much neater. A handy little garden store, like this one, will work wonders!
To really improve your garden you need to make it more appealing to spend time in. Food always draws a crowd so a lovely barbecue or pizza oven is a sure-fire way to raise your outdoor party status a little and beautify your garden.
For the ultimate in easy garden improvements, mow your lawn. It's as simple as that! If you're feeling really indulgent you could also water it and add some lawn food to the mix. You generous soul, you!
Garden lighting always seems to be a bit hit and miss but one thing that gets it right every time are pretty lanterns that you can hang or sit anywhere. A great way to jazz up a space, they are easy to come by, inexpensive and really do make a big impact.
Didn't we tell you that improving your garden would be a piece of cake?
