The Contemporary Home that Wouldn't Compromise

Uncompromising clients are often the best as they know exactly what they want and won't be willing to take shortcuts to achieve it. That's exactly what Baufritz experienced with this project and if the results are anything to go by, we should all be a little less flexible when it comes to home design!

The Crichtons wanted a home that was uncompromisingly contemporary, a home which exploited the views from the beautiful site to the maximum. The existing house and adjacent garages set the rules for where the house was to be placed, but that is where the similarity to the existing was to end. As the site is in the green belt, there were strict regulations on any replacement dwelling proposed.

Replacing an outdated and unloved chalet-style bungalow with a flat roofed contemporary Baufritz home, the clients here have managed to turn a previously uninspiring site into something that many of us can only dream of. Don't just take our word for it, see for yourself…