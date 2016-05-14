The Contemporary Home that Wouldn't Compromise

Uncompromising clients are often the best as they know exactly what they want and won't be willing to take shortcuts to achieve it. That's exactly what Baufritz experienced with this project and if the results are anything to go by, we should all be a little less flexible when it comes to home design!
The Crichtons wanted a home that was uncompromisingly contemporary, a home which exploited the views from the beautiful site to the maximum. The existing house and adjacent garages set the rules for where the house was to be placed, but that is where the similarity to the existing was to end. As the site is in the green belt, there were strict regulations on any replacement dwelling proposed.
Replacing an outdated and unloved chalet-style bungalow with a flat roofed contemporary Baufritz home, the clients here have managed to turn a previously uninspiring site into something that many of us can only dream of. Don't just take our word for it, see for yourself…
While boxy modern homes are becoming the fashion right now, there is something inherently special about any design team that manages to make each one look totally unique and personal. Baufritz are specialists when it comes to this and we love this design.
A large home but by no means gargantuan, there is a quiet modesty that accompanies sheer modernity. White linear lines meet the green landscape with a natural ease and you can't deny that this house just looks like it belongs.
With houses that are set in amongst plenty of beautiful natural landscaping, we never tire of seeing wooden façade factions. A great way to make everything feel just that little bit more cohesive, we think this example has done a fantastic job.
The perfect way to break up a large expanse of white render, this horizontal wooden cladding brings a little more warmth to the house and prevents the modernity from overshadowing the location.
What really grabs our attention upon walking into the house is how perfectly attuned to the exterior it is. White and wood come together, just like with the outside, to create undeniable modernity with a warm and chic twist, Can we take a second to appreciate the layout?
Open plan with a difference, we think the way different functional areas have been marked out through the use of multi-level living and discreet yet usable divides is inspired. From a kitchen and dining level, a simple walk down two steps brings you to a cosy living room area and we think it really works!
When building a new home there is a natural urge to make everything oversized just because you can. However, what we see here is a perfect use of proportion and modesty. This kitchen, for example, might be fabulous and beautiful but it's also a usable size and not boastful.
Sleek hidden cupboards keep the modern vibe going, while open wooden shelves yet again tie in the natural material that is playing such a key role in this build. A breakfast bar has been added for informal dining and we can really start to get a feel for whom the clients are.
When you're building a home that is set in stunning natural scenery it would be remiss to not take advantage of it but there was no chance of that happening here. This master bedroom has been designed to get the very best views come morning or evening. Thanks to the height of the mature trees, privacy is guaranteed.
Simply decorated, as is the rest of the property, we think the graceful lines and wonderful proportions of the house are actually being given a little more room to shine through as the main attractions and we certainly wouldn't be adverse to waking up in this pretty sun trap!
What really strikes us about this house is just how modest it is. The clients may have been exacting in what they wanted but that doesn't mean their aspirations were grand or lofty. What we see here is a family home that has been built with quiet functionality at its core.
This bathroom has everything you need and nothing you don't and, thanks to the recurring wood and white theme, it feels chic and up-to-date. When even the shelving has been given extra thought so as to prevent it from taking up valuable space in the room, you know you've hit upon a wonderful home with an elegant mindset.
