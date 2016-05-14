Before and After: The Ugly Duckling that Became a Swan

We promise that we aren't exaggerating when we say that today's project is nothing short of a miracle. We were so shocked by it that we had to make sure it was genuine before we brought it to your attention. Now we know it is, you have to see it!
From a drab, depressing and totally underwhelming chalet home comes a totem of modern design, beautiful aesthetics and inspired use of space. Who knew that ripping the roof off and going to town could produce such mind blowing results? Well, we do now, thanks to Helene Lamboley Architects!
We know that there must be a lot of people out there living in homes that are similar in design to this one but we are still confused by what this is actually trying to be. Is it a bungalow? Or a mobile home? Or a chalet house? We really can't tell.
Had this home been kept in good condition and spruced up, we're sure it could have looked perfectly lovely but the green roof trim, pale pink walls and unfinished garden simply make this site look very sad.
You need a minute to fully appreciate this, don't you? That's ok, we've got time. Are you back with us? Can you actually believe that this is the same property at all? We just about can, thanks to the shape of the lower section. Just.
By taking the roof off and adding a dynamic second floor, this house has become almost unrecognisable and cladding it is a stroke of genius. Gone is the sad little chalet and in its place now stands this beautiful boxy vision that is twice the size!
It's one thing to build a spectacular new addition to a sad little house but to do so with such keen observation to the surroundings really sets this home apart from many others. Just look at how perfectly in tune the wooden cladding looks with the climbing blooms.
Having given the garden a good once over, as well as the original property, this is a house that has sought to totally eradicate the former incarnation from our memories and it's working. A simple but beautiful garden, complete with luscious lawn, makes for the perfect finishing touch.
We've made it sound like this house has had a radical haircut and in a way, it has! With the old roof unceremoniously lopped off, the new styling has transformed the property entirely. We are really loving the switch from pastel pink wall paint to red panels.
Adding a zap of colour and preventing the house looking from every other timber clad erection, the red panels are ingenious and what a way to grab plenty of attention. It's especially good for drawing the eye up to the pergola-covered first floor roof terrace, too. One of our favourite features of the whole build.
You couldn't possibly overhaul the exterior of a home so much and then sit back and leave the interior as it was, could you? Popping into the kitchen, we can see that modern, calm and easy going style has been brought inside and it really suits the property.
Just like the exterior, this space is just showy enough without going overboard but certainly invokes a little envy. A truly spectacular transformation both inside and out, we think this is a before and after project that will be hard to beat!
