Before and After: The Ugly Duckling that Became a Swan

We promise that we aren't exaggerating when we say that today's project is nothing short of a miracle. We were so shocked by it that we had to make sure it was genuine before we brought it to your attention. Now we know it is, you have to see it!

From a drab, depressing and totally underwhelming chalet home comes a totem of modern design, beautiful aesthetics and inspired use of space. Who knew that ripping the roof off and going to town could produce such mind blowing results? Well, we do now, thanks to Helene Lamboley Architects!