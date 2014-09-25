Modern gym fit-outs

Exercise is core to the physical and mental health of every human. We all know we should exercise more, but with our busy schedules, this is no easy feat. Trying to find the right work/life balance, raising a family and maintaning a social life can all shadow the need to exercise. Keeping fit needs to be incorporated into our daily lives, no matter how busy we may seem. With such rapid developments in the field of sport science, it is claimed we may only need a few minutes a day of high intensity, short-interval training to maintain a healthy body. Of course, eating healthy and other lifestyle choices will contribute to our overall well-being.

The traditional look and feel of a gym has been completely revamped in recent years, with today's modern gyms comprising everything from cardio machines and free weights, to pools, spas, steam and sauna rooms, a myriad of class options, boxing rooms and simple, body weight exercise equipment.

So whether you prefer to work out at home, or feel more accomplished working out at a fully equipped gym, let us take you on a tour of some of the coolest gyms we could find.