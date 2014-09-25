Modern gym fit-outs

Exercise is core to the physical and mental health of every human. We all know we should exercise more, but with our busy schedules, this is no easy feat. Trying to find the right work/life balance, raising a family and maintaning a social life can all shadow the need to exercise. Keeping fit needs to be incorporated into our daily lives, no matter how busy we may seem. With such rapid developments in the field of sport science, it is claimed we may only need a few minutes a day of high intensity, short-interval training to maintain a healthy body. Of course, eating healthy and other lifestyle choices will contribute to our overall well-being.
The traditional look and feel of a gym has been completely revamped in recent years, with today's modern gyms comprising everything from cardio machines and free weights, to pools, spas, steam and sauna rooms, a myriad of class options, boxing rooms and simple, body weight exercise equipment.
So whether you prefer to work out at home, or feel more accomplished working out at a fully equipped gym, let us take you on a tour of some of the coolest gyms we could find.
Body weight exercises are a great way to stay fit, with only a small amount of equipment needed to do a wide range of exercises, covering all muscle groups. Shown here in this gym is a rope that has been securely anchored to the roof. Rope climbing is a simple exercise that will build the upper body and core in no time. There is also a simple step up box, for a range of leg and all-body cardio work outs.
Boxing is yet another intense, non-complex exercise, requiring no more than a punching bag and gloves. Boxing at a fast pace in short intervals is a hard workout and is so easy to accomplish at home. With no more than a few of these simple pieces of exercise equipment, you can easily and affordably convert your garage or other part of the home into a home gym.
Saunas are said to have a range of benefits, from stress relief, increased blood circulation, muscle relaxation, skin cleansing and much more. On top of this, they simply feel great. With modern life taking its toll, there is simply no better feeling than sitting back in a sauna to flush the stresses and toxins from our systems. You will have access to a sauna in most modern gyms, and for those thinking of installing one at home, they may not be as expensive as you think.
Steam rooms work much the same way as saunas do, varying in the fact they produce wet heat (saunas are very dry), and they are not quite as hot. Steam rooms helps to open up airways which improves your breathing and alleviates congestion. The wet heat from the steam room thins and opens the mucous membranes in the body, which helps to relieve the pressure. This is highly beneficial for those who suffer from asthma and bronchitis, as it helps with sinus relief.
Choosing the right equipment is essential to maximising the benefits from exercising. Whether you exercise at a gym or decide to buy some equipment for the home, make sure you do some research and carefully choose the right equipment for your body type and the goals you wish to achieve. It is also preferable to do a mix of cardio and weight exercises to ensure all parts of the body are maintained.
This beautiful example of a modern home gym has a number of free weights great for building muscle strength, and a few cardio machines to get the blood pumping. In a room with lots of floor space, it is also possible to jump around and move freely, as exercising does not always need complex, often expensive machines.
Swimming is a well known way to stay fit and should be incorporated into any fitness regime. The greatest benefit of working out this way is there is absolutely no impact on joints, allowing those of us with ageing bodies to get full body movement without risking injury in our knees, elbows, etc. This complex is complete with lap pool and smaller warm up pool, for before and after training sessions.
Sometimes the best part of having a gym membership is the range of classes available. From relaxing (although sometimes intense!) yoga classes, to zumba, cross training and everything in between, exercising in a group instructed by a professional, can be one of the most rewarding and results driven ways to keep fit.
As mentioned earlier, body weight exercises are easy to do, require minimum equipment and have maximum effects on our fitness. If you decide to have these workout tools in your home, be sure to have them installed by a professional, using the right anchoring techniques to ensure your safety and to avoid any injuries.
This sleek and modern locker room exudes the style and class of an inner city gym. Often just as much time is spent winding down after a gym session as in the workout itself, so it's nice to know you can relax in a clean, well-equipped change room.
Often the best part of training hard is the euphoric feeling we receive from endorphins released after exercising, sometimes called 'runner's high'. This beautiful plunge pool, complete with relaxing shower heads, hot tub jets and mood lighting looks like the perfect place to relax after a hard gym session.