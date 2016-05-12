12 genius ways to transform the space under your stairs

We all know that a staircase is so much more than just a transport system from floor A to B. That staircase can become quite the focal point in a hallway or room, and some interior designers even classify the staircase as practical décor.

Yes, straight or spiral, with a winder or a half-landing, there is no denying the striking effect a staircase brings to a room. But what about that space underneath the steps? Whether the staircase is a solid or an open riser, more often than not a tiny strip (and sometimes quite a sufficient amount) of floor and air space is wasted.

Well, here on homify we love being practical, which is why we have come up with 12 clever and crafty ways to make use of that wasted under-the-stairs space.