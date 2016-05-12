Your browser is out-of-date.

12 genius ways to transform the space under your stairs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Scala a sbalzo con alzata , Thomaseth Thomaseth Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
We all know that a staircase is so much more than just a transport system from floor A to B. That staircase can become quite the focal point in a hallway or room, and some interior designers even classify the staircase as practical décor. 

Yes, straight or spiral, with a winder or a half-landing, there is no denying the striking effect a staircase brings to a room. But what about that space underneath the steps? Whether the staircase is a solid or an open riser, more often than not a tiny strip (and sometimes quite a sufficient amount) of floor and air space is wasted.

Well, here on homify we love being practical, which is why we have come up with 12 clever and crafty ways to make use of that wasted under-the-stairs space.

1. A cosy corner to escape the day

Staircase TG Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
TG Studio

Staircase

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Seeking a comfy reading spot? A meditation area? How about just a snug seat where you can enjoy those daydreams and a cup of tea?

TG Studio conjured up an ingenious solution to those too frequently wasted staircase space problems – a corner that just says ‘cosy’. And all it really took to create this comfy little nook was a tiny bit of elegant décor, a pleasant seating spot, and adequate lighting.

2. A private work zone to rule your empire

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Underneath the open staircase can be a great place to squeeze in a desk and, thus, some working-from-home opportunities. Who cares that you don’t have an entire room dedicated to be your study or home office? After all, this option is much more snug! 

Deadlines, deadlines everywhere! Luckily, to help combat them we've got some stylish: Home Office Designs.

3. Extra closet space to hide your shopping addiction

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Just because you don’t have space for a walk-in closet doesn’t mean you must cease your shopping addiction. Move those jackets, shirts, and stylish accessories to your under-the-stairs closet, which can house sufficient space for hanging garments and storing small and flat items, like shoes.

4. Give your interior some added horse power

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

Bikes are big – and expensive. And if a small garage (or lack of one) is your current situation, keeping them outside is not an option. So, why not turn them into a rugged yet fabulous interior décor piece by housing them under the open staircase? With the right style and colours they can fit right in. 

And this is most definitely one indoor decoration that can (literally) say “va-va-voom!”

5. Turn up the heat with a fireplace

Scala a sbalzo con alzata , Thomaseth Thomaseth Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Thomaseth

Thomaseth
Thomaseth
Thomaseth

Heat things up by turning that wasted space into a fireplace. Although a bit difficult to orchestrate with a staircase located in a hallway, this design by Thomaseth, above, is pure perfection.

6. The world is your art gallery

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Who says that staircase space needs to be practical? How about just plain beautiful? A buffet cupboard, a side table, a plush rug, some wall art, a few potted plants… these are just a few options that can quickly zhoosh up that ugly bland area into a striking and charming display corner.

7. The fun never has to stop

Timber Staircase New Malden, Complete Stair Systems Ltd Complete Stair Systems Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Timber Staircase New Malden

Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Keep the kids away from the TV by spoiling them with an indoor game set, like table football. And spoil yourself by filling up that open wasted space under the stairs (but still keeping a safe distance from turning it into a cluttered area).

8. Soap stars under the stairs

Scala Sospesa 02, SPEZIALE SCALE SPEZIALE SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Wood Wood effect
SPEZIALE SCALE

SPEZIALE SCALE
SPEZIALE SCALE
SPEZIALE SCALE

You don’t need a floor-to-ceiling television unit to enjoy your favourite series and movies. A simple table with your flat screen friend can fit perfectly fine under that open staircase, and there might even be room for a DVD shelf or a few speakers.

9. Literally literary

Casa de 2 Plantas que aprovecha cada rincón, MBVB Arquitectos MBVB Arquitectos Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
MBVB Arquitectos

MBVB Arquitectos
MBVB Arquitectos
MBVB Arquitectos

Reading is good for you. But you know what’s bad? Hiding a multitude of books in messy areas all over the house. Stick to one uncluttered space. And if you don’t have a library or study, then maybe that staircase space can double up as a bookcase.

10. An idea that hits all the right notes

Essex Smet UK - Staircases Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Beech,French Oak,Curved,Staircase,Design,White,Bespoke
Smet UK—Staircases

Essex

Smet UK - Staircases
Smet UK—Staircases
Smet UK - Staircases

Add some self-made music to your next dinner party, and get rid of that ugly corner in the process. When the wine starts flowing and the friends want to show off their singing/playing talents, gather everyone in your little music corner, and let that piano show what it can do!

11. Cook up a storm with a cute kitchenette

Student Accommodation - SW10, Ceetoo Architects Ceetoo Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ceetoo Architects

Student Accommodation—SW10

Ceetoo Architects
Ceetoo Architects
Ceetoo Architects

A bit pressed in terms of space? The good news is that your kitchen doesn’t have to include an abundance of cabinets and appliances. A charming kitchenette under the staircase can do just fine, and is a real game changer when it comes to cleaning up afterwards!

12. Consider your storage problems a distant memory

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Say goodbye to clutter! Your extra towels, linen, seasonal clothes (almost anything, really) get a new home with some cleverly designed drawers and cubbyholes. And since those closed doors means that your new storage system is basically out of sight, nobody can judge you if those drawers are not too well organised or neat.

Before and After: White Washout to Technicolour Dream!
What other ways can you think of to fill up that staircase space? We’d love to know so please share with us in the comments!

