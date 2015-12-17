Crafty kitchen storage solutions

The thought of a kitchen with little storage isn't really appealing, is it? However, sometimes space is really limited, meaning our options can be too, or can they? We think there are crafty ways to expand on the space you already have or make the most of space you never knew existed.

The sheer joy of design is that it can achieve (almost) anything. We have found some of the best design solutions that offer you extra storage. From clever cupboards to unique-looking kitchen spaces that help optimise storage. There are a lot of different options available to us, many we never even knew existed! Check out our kitchen storage ideas below!