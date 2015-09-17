Houses that co-exist with nature

The presence of nature within man-made structures is something that evokes strong feelings of something unique, special and respectful having been created. Architecture is increasingly looking for ways to blend the new with the natural and not just by incorporating green technology, but by utilising all types of terrain. Of course, modern construction trying to blend with nature and its inherent beauty will not always make for an easy or straightforward build, especially when the environment itself needs to be preserved, while added to.

Urban dwelling has lead to the pace of life increasing for many people, which in turn has highlighted an innate desire to return to a slower rhythm, by living within nature itself. Take a look at these utterly astonishing buildings and appreciate the cohesion of nature and modern construction.