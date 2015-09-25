Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful pine sideboards

Steph Mann
Antique Reproduction Sideboard, Parklane Furniture
When we say antique we mean such a variety of other words. Antiques can be old, they can be restored or even made to look old. A sideboard is a very key piece of furniture in many homes around the country. It doesn't have to be big and it doesn't have to be in a large house. A sideboard can literally fit in any house you want it too, if you have the desire and a little bit of room for it.

A pine sideboard is perfect as a cheaper option to other woods, such as oak or walnut, and it is just as beautiful in it's own way. As you can see form our selection below, it can be colour or natural looking and it gives every one the option of having a sideboard, regardless of budget.

A modern antique

Boston Light Grey Large Sideboard The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Boston Light Grey Large Sideboard

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Pine is a lovely wood that lends itself to any colour scheme. Antiques are generally old, but they do have to start somewhere. We love this one from The Cotswold Company because it not only looks fabulous now, we think it will look great in the decades to come. The natural pine wooden top looks warm and is a great place to store items we want on display. The drawers underneath, mixed with the cupboards are perfect for all of those dining room essentials.

Mexican pine

Corona Mexican Solid Pine Large 3 Door Sideboard The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Corona Mexican Solid Pine Large 3 Door Sideboard

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Pine is a tree that grows practically anywhere. The fact that it is a hardwearing tree, shows us that it is really a hardwearing wood, that is an excellent choice for making furniture from. We love the hue of this Mexican pine because it really offsets the black hinges and handles. It looks like it has been around for years because of the classic styling. It is the perfect addition to any dining room or even a living room.

Too modern?

'Orchestra III' curved door design sideboard homify
homify

'Orchestra III' curved door design sideboard

homify
homify
homify

Is there such a thing as too modern when it comes to wood? We don't think so. Wood, by definition, is already mature by the time it comes to the stage it is ready to be harvested. We like the darkness of this unit in particular and the way the grain draws your eyes right into the piece. A lovely addition to any room from the hallway to the dining room, it is both functional and beautiful.

Old but functional

Some of our stock!, Louisa Grace Interiors
Louisa Grace Interiors

Some of our stock!

Louisa Grace Interiors
Louisa Grace Interiors
Louisa Grace Interiors

There really is an appeal to older pieces. They are usually extremely well made, and they are easy enough to restore, especially with wood like pine. It can be sanded and revarnished or painted at minimal cost. This small sideboard looks lovely and is perfect for a smaller dining room. It will comfortably house drinks, plates and so on, whilst sitting neatly out of the way too.

A deco feel

Small Canton Black Sideboard LOMBOK
LOMBOK

Small Canton Black Sideboard

LOMBOK
LOMBOK
LOMBOK

Made with solid wood, this sideboard has an art deco feel to it. With the large rectangular handles and the stout legs and dark wood, it takes us back to that era. The sideboard really stands out against the light wall behind it. It also works well with the pattern behind it because the wood holds it's own very well. Adorned with golden candles and a lamp, it as a sense of elegance to it.

A simple sideboard

Bespoke Reclaimed Pine Console UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Bespoke Reclaimed Pine Console

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

This sideboard is an antique in the sense that it is made from reclaimed pine. We love the idea that it had another life before this one and think it looks fabulous in it's new from. The chunky legs and design of this one make it feel like it belongs in a country kitchen. The drawers are perfect for storing keys, books and any other things you desire. It is actually a sideboard that would go really well as additional storage in a hallway.

Old and new

Large sideboard homify
homify

Large sideboard

homify
homify
homify

Once more, we are showing a reclaimed sideboard. We love this one because it looks stunning and well used already. The deep colour of the wood and the black hinges remind us of the Mexican pine, but this one looks older and well worn in. It would go really well in a country farmhouse where this style of furniture is more common. 

Contemporary appeal

'Obimi' sideboard by Santa Lucia homify
homify

'Obimi' sideboard by Santa Lucia

homify
homify
homify

Italians have always done many things well. And we don't just mean wine! This gorgeous sideboard is a feat of design that looks stunning. It offers the functionality of a sideboard, which  is something we expect from a piece of furniture, whilst looking great. It also offers a lighter option than the darker natural woods we have seen so far too. It is very symmetrical and would look brilliant in a contemporary dining room that is full of elegance.

An antique look

Antique Reproduction Sideboard Parklane Furniture
Parklane Furniture

Antique Reproduction Sideboard

Parklane Furniture
Parklane Furniture
Parklane Furniture

With the contemporary, we need show the antique too. There is a huge variety of sideboards available to us and we all have different tastes and design needs. Some of us will need long units with more storage, whereas others will just want somewhere to put a few extra bits and pieces, and size isn't a consideration. This sideboard is in shades of brown and orange that look absolutely amazing when the light hits it at the right angle. It really shows off the warmth and the natural appeal of wood. 

A regal affair

4 Door Shabby Chic French Sideboard, The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

4 Door Shabby Chic French Sideboard

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

We have looked at Italian and now it is the turn of the French. We all know how many artists have come from France, and how regal some of the decor is, so finding a sideboard like this is fully expected. It is beautiful and wouldn't look out of place in the grandest of homes. With plenty of storage, it is also a very functional piece of furniture. Painted in Farrow and Ball paint, there is nothing but luxury all over this sideboard. It has been made to look a little distressed with wax, which just adds to the antique feel.

