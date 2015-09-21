An Astonishing Home in the Heart of London

Throughout large cities such as London, architects and designers are often confronted with difficult, awkward or compact plots. However, when encountering these small blocks and parcels of land, interesting and intriguing home design almost always results. Today's project is no exception.
Located in a quiet mews street in Regent's Park, this new home by Belsize Architects displays a spectacular use of space within one of London's densest and cloistered inner city districts. Surrounded by Nash designed Grade I and II listed buildings, this residence needed to fit in with the neighbouring architectural vernacular, as well as look striking and distinguishable.
The two-bedroom dwelling maximises natural light and flows over three floors, enhancing the use of galleries and glazed walls throughout. High quality features include volcanic stone, textured leather and lacquered timber, which all add to the opulence and chic contemporary aesthetic of the home.
If you would like to take a peek inside this captivating property, check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your home today!
The exterior of the home is a brilliant blend of timber elements and brown mottled brick. The home is surrounded by John Nash designed listed buildings, which give the location an air of regal majesty and importance.
By utilising the brown brick, the home is able to easily situate itself between other heritage properties, while still creating a bold and beguiling appearance. The shutter-style windows bring an abundance of light into the home, while preserving privacy and seclusion.
As we enter the main living space we are focused on the sleek and modern kitchen. This cooking area is truly delightful, combining different textures to create a room that is both enthralling and exciting. We are also able to see the kitchen island, which has a glass top, showing the interesting hollowed space within.
Additionally, contemporary amenities have been included, exuding an air of luxury and lavishness. The kitchen is practical, and offers an industrial yet serviceable ambience.
As we take a peek of the entrance from a different angle we get a great idea of the open floor plan and cavernous interior. Although large and open, the space is still welcoming and inviting.
The staircase is balustrade-free, evoking a feeling of spaciousness. A single chaise longue sits in the open area, and is a statement as much as it is a place to sit, rest or read a book.
Illumination of spaces has been maximised throughout the home. However, the front windows are covered with shutters, but surprisingly light does not encounter impedance in soaking the dwelling in natural light.
From this vantage we also get a glimpse of the openness of the kitchen island, and the dark floor tiles that evoke a sense of warmth against their rigid composition.
The interior feels as though it has been 'carved' from a monolithic block, with light evoking a different ambience and atmosphere at different times of the day. In addition to the two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen and living/dining spaces, the dwelling also boasts a steam room and convenient garage.
There is a yin and yang effect throughout the home, with the floor-based items a dark hue, and the top ceiling and walls in a crisp white shade. This ensures a Zen ambience, which is restful and visually enjoyable.
As we take another final peek within the home before ending our tour, we see a truly stylish and striking abode. The interior is bold and well designed, emitting a vivacious yet calm aesthetic.
The rooms are well-lit and utilise high-quality finishes, as well employing an astute attention-to-detail. All of these factors ensure this home is memorable and thought-provoking.
