An Astonishing Home in the Heart of London

Throughout large cities such as London, architects and designers are often confronted with difficult, awkward or compact plots. However, when encountering these small blocks and parcels of land, interesting and intriguing home design almost always results. Today's project is no exception.

Located in a quiet mews street in Regent's Park, this new home by Belsize Architects displays a spectacular use of space within one of London's densest and cloistered inner city districts. Surrounded by Nash designed Grade I and II listed buildings, this residence needed to fit in with the neighbouring architectural vernacular, as well as look striking and distinguishable.

The two-bedroom dwelling maximises natural light and flows over three floors, enhancing the use of galleries and glazed walls throughout. High quality features include volcanic stone, textured leather and lacquered timber, which all add to the opulence and chic contemporary aesthetic of the home.

If you would like to take a peek inside this captivating property, check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your home today!