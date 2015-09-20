Heritage Home with Colourful Secret

Regent's Park lies within North West London, partly in the City of Westminster and partly in the Borough of Camden. As one of the eight Royal Parks of London, this area is surrounded by luxury terrace houses, villas, as well as an abundance of scenic and picturesque park grounds.

Today on homify we're privileged to be taking a look at a gorgeous Grade II listed mews dwelling located within the quiet street of Park Village West. Originally designed by famous English architect John Nash, the property is a striking example of Victorian style and planning. Engaging the astute team at Belsize Architects, the owners of this interesting and grand mews residence decided to upgrade, refurbish and renew their cherished home.

The freshly overhauled home design features a contemporary rear extension, new kitchen, basement conversion with additional bathroom, and generous entertaining spaces. Glazing has been employed extensively to create naturally illuminated spaces with a modern edge.

Check out the images below, and take a peek into one of London's finest Nash-designed mews homes!