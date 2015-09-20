Heritage Home with Colourful Secret

Regent's Park lies within North West London, partly in the City of Westminster and partly in the Borough of Camden. As one of the eight Royal Parks of London, this area is surrounded by luxury terrace houses, villas, as well as an abundance of scenic and picturesque park grounds.
Today on homify we're privileged to be taking a look at a gorgeous Grade II listed mews dwelling located within the quiet street of Park Village West. Originally designed by famous English architect John Nash, the property is a striking example of Victorian style and planning. Engaging the astute team at Belsize Architects, the owners of this interesting and grand mews residence decided to upgrade, refurbish and renew their cherished home.
The freshly overhauled home design features a contemporary rear extension, new kitchen, basement conversion with additional bathroom, and generous entertaining spaces. Glazing has been employed extensively to create naturally illuminated spaces with a modern edge.
Check out the images below, and take a peek into one of London's finest Nash-designed mews homes!
The façade of this mews home is stylish and age-defiant. Featuring a traditional symmetrical frontage, twin bay windows and an overhanging gabled entrance, ensures this home is memorable and impressive.
The shingle roof tiles add an element of heritage to the historic home, and the colour scheme is a crisp cream hue with white window frames and a stylish black door.
As we move inside the home we are given a glimpse of the gorgeous and perfectly finished interior living spaces. Here in this room we see the formal dining area that features a huge circular timber table, which works perfectly with the dark blue walls.
A statement contemporary light-fitting is suspended from the ceiling rose above, imparting a sense of modernity within the overwhelmingly traditional space.
In the front bay window room we see the gorgeous reception space that has been decorated with a range of traditional furniture and ornamental pieces.
The statement blue sofa sits within the window space, creating an eye-catching focal point. Additionally, there is a range of traditional artworks that function wonderfully into exuding an ambience of regality and majesty.
The spaces within this refurbished home have been thoughtfully planned, chosen and implemented. Here, in the stairwell space, the colour scheme is traditional with a contemporary touch.
The wall hue is a dusty blue-grey, evoking interest and intrigue, while working beautifully against the modern art. Stairs have been covered in plush carpet, and the hue contrasts perfectly with the dark mahogany timber floorboards.
Although the entire home is a overwhelmingly beautiful space, it's to the exterior of the property that we are really surprised. As we wander into the new rear extension, we are greeted by an amazing glazed addition.
The contemporary living space features a frosted glass floor and a modular white sofa. This clear glass box adds light and space to the home, while providing a strong contrast with the heritage interiors seen throughout the original structure.
An absolutely gorgeous art studio, we are certainly a little envious of this intriguing and unique space!
Replete with a glass ceiling that functions as the floor of the above living area, this roof is afforded plentiful natural light, and is the ideal place to create and to be inspired.
Moving into the newly refurbished kitchen, we are presented with an impressive and imposing space. The timber veneer joinery is a dark hue that works beautifully to emphasise a sense of modernity within the home. Additionally, several heritage elements have been included to bring warmth and livability to the space.
The AGA oil stove is a key appliance that exudes comfort and cordiality, while the crisp white colour scheme contrasts wonderfully against the dark cabinetry.
This interesting tour simply wouldn't be complete without a quick look at the new downstairs bathroom.
Exuding a relaxing and restful ambience, this space incorporates a fitting-free vanity, full-size bath, as well as a neutral yet earthy colour scheme.
