Astonishing Makeover of an Old Factory

Located in central London sits The Brassworks, a former musical instrument factory turned luxury residential accommodation, which pairs heritage architecture with opulent domestic living spaces. This Grade II listed building is a striking brick structure situated within a quiet mews street, close to Marble Arch and Hyde Park. However, unfortunately over the years the building had been neglected and fallen into a state of disrepair.
Thanks to the team at Belsize Architects, the previously hidden structure has been given a new lease on life, and now provides attractive, liveable homes for lucky London residents. The new airy loft-style homes are afforded a prime location, as well as many other modern and lavish features.
Today on homify we are lucky enough to take a tour through one of these stylish apartments. Check out the images below, and get some industrial-loft inspiration for your home.
As we take a peek at the exterior façade of this listed building, it is clear that it is a special and unique structure. The ground floor features a reception areas as well as two apartments. The original building was restored and respected, ensuring its heritage and history was enhanced and retained. Even though these apartments are located in such a prime position, they benefit from being set within a quiet mews street, literally seconds away from the picturesque Hyde Park.
As we move into the interior courtyard, we are presented with an open and contemporary space. Originally the area had been filled with a series of former workshops, but since these have been removed, there is now a large airy communal space. Acting as an attention-grabbing focal point for the structure, this central courtyard is an important part of the overall stylish industrial aesthetic. Additionally, we see the statement bronze sculpture that takes centre stage, and is surrounded by a rectangular waterfall and pond.
Within one of the apartments we are treated to a rare glimpse of the style and luxury afforded to these dwellings. With the highest attention-to-detail, the homes have state-of-the-art heating, cooling, and audio-visual technology. As one of eight contemporary residences, this minimal space feels open, airy, and still welcoming and homely. Original features have been preserved, and contrasted with modern elements and amenities. The colour scheme is a crisp white, matched with darker statement hues, and neutral furniture
Thanks to the huge warehouse style windows, the rooms are all offered a huge amount of natural illumination. The colour scheme within this bedroom is white for the walls, and contrasted with dark timber flooring, black bespoke joinery, and black painted window frames. The yin and yang effect of these two shades adds a sophisticated elegance, and looks beautifully contemporary when paired with the original structural heritage features.
The kitchen is the ultimate in minimalist design, offering a space that is sleek, chic, and still suitable to service a family. The island is the main element within the space, housing all the storage and appliances. White is again the predominant colour utilised, adding to the vast spacious ambience and atmosphere.
Throughout the refurbishment of this striking property, we are given insight into the architects design achievements and stylistic choices. In this example we see a top floor apartment that has employed roof lights as a glass ceiling to maximise illumination within the space. Again bespoke joinery is implemented, adding storage and a linear seat against the main wall.
As we move outside once again we are able to get a closer view of the bronze sculpture, and communal garden. Seen during daylight, the artwork is stylishly visible, and the rectangular pond looks beautiful against the green grass. All in all, we absolutely love this project, and are impressed with the high quality finishes employed throughout.
If you would like to see another property be given a second chance at life, check out: Residential conversion of a checked out guesthouse