Astonishing Makeover of an Old Factory

Located in central London sits The Brassworks, a former musical instrument factory turned luxury residential accommodation, which pairs heritage architecture with opulent domestic living spaces. This Grade II listed building is a striking brick structure situated within a quiet mews street, close to Marble Arch and Hyde Park. However, unfortunately over the years the building had been neglected and fallen into a state of disrepair.

Thanks to the team at Belsize Architects, the previously hidden structure has been given a new lease on life, and now provides attractive, liveable homes for lucky London residents. The new airy loft-style homes are afforded a prime location, as well as many other modern and lavish features.

Today on homify we are lucky enough to take a tour through one of these stylish apartments. Check out the images below, and get some industrial-loft inspiration for your home.