Multi-family Mansion

Purchased in 2010 by Daniel and Gaynor Harris, for the cool sum of £11 million, Klippan House is truly a spectacular and imposing residence. Borne into prestigious beginnings, the enormous Hampstead dwelling was designed and built in the 1880s for Ewan Christian, an architect renowned for designing the National Portrait Gallery in London.
However, there were initial issues with the home—the strikingly impressive Grade II listed Victorian house had been subdivided, and was now a victim of neglect, having fallen into a severe state of disrepair. Grade II listed homes benefit hugely from renovation, and in this case the house was able to be resurrected and given a new lease on life. Although this is a single-family residence, listed buildings are often beautifully transformed into multi-family dwellings through sympathetic and loving restoration.
Engaging the team at Belsize Architects, the couple went about upgrading and modernising their colossal (900 sq. metre) home. The extensive refurbishment injected an extra £3 million into the property, and has converted the previously dark and cavernous structure into a contemporary, airy, and light-filled home. Boasting a new library, garden pavilion, home theatre, self-contained apartment, as well as numerous living spaces, this residence is one for the ages.
Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour inside one of England's finest properties. Check out the images below, and get a little envious of this genuinely breathtaking home!
Upon viewing this home, it is not difficult to see why this structure has been afforded a Grade II listing. The Victorian architectural elements have been carefully restored, preserving this home's heritage, while ensuring its liveability and functionality as a single-family dwelling. One of the main features that underwent restoration is a prominent graphic frieze, as well as elaborate glazed panels. Bold chimneys impart a majesty to the external façade, and work beautifully alongside the bright repointed red brick.
Moving into the kitchen, the new renovated areas are extremely inviting. The state-of-the-art cooking space features high-tech appliances, and an abundance of contemporary architectural techniques. Appealing to those who favour minimalism, this room boasts sleek bespoke joinery, opulent finishes, and a range of well-preserved heritage components. The original timber ceiling has been retained and renovated, with a dark varnish adding to the richness of the interior aesthetic. Additionally, a suspended extractor hood is a practical feature of the space, and effortlessly creates an industrial ambience, without compromising on style.
Key heritage features sit alongside contemporary interventions, which can be easily viewed within this gorgeous interior space. As we enter the living room, we are immediately flushed with a feeling of ease and serenity, the sleek contemporary lines working in conjunction with beautiful modern amenities. The new Basaltina stone fireplace is an attention-grabbing feature, while the reconfigured ceiling is vaulted to provide hidden lighting. Offering an abundance of natural light, the space is tranquil and extremely well-designed.
This former outbuilding has been glazed over to form a perfectly spacious relaxation retreat and library. Utilising bespoke bookshelves, the new space boasts abundant natural light, and is the ultimate comfortable reading den.
Throughout this home we see a range of different contemporary elements that have have been combined to produce stylish and liveable domestic spaces. One of the nicest features within this dining area is the gorgeous room divider. Offering a chic way to differentiate the domestic areas, this reconfigured structural wall brings warmth and style to the interior. Again the colour palette is predominantly white, with many darker features adding contrast. The furnishings are simple yet timeless, and work beautifully to evoke simplicity in the home.
This beautifully reinvigorated home does many things well, but its ability to create stylish and intriguing focal points is striking and first-class. Here in this reception room we are treated to the vista, which leads through to one of the home's sculptural works of art. The circular form of the art provides an interesting and eye-catching feature, that works beautifully contrasted against the white walls. In addition, the reception room features a bold timber ceiling that has been restored and varnished, and is a statement architectural element.
We absolutely adore this interior, and it's not difficult to understand why! From the freestanding bathtub, to the clean and open aesthetic, the room oozes luxury and opulence. A minimalist ambience abounds within this space, ensuring the clean and crisp atmosphere is spacious and welcoming. White is the main colour scheme, while there is contrast seen with the fittings, and basin vanity.
As we end our tour, we travel back outside to take a final glance at the wonderfully landscaped gardens. The space has been returned to its former glory, with a huge garden pavilion located at the boundary edge. The pavilion offers abundant seating, and a place to host a stylish soirée. The modern form of the garden space imparts a contemporary element within the space, and its glass floor to ceiling walls are a thoughtful and practical touch.
