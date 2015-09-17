Multi-family Mansion

Purchased in 2010 by Daniel and Gaynor Harris, for the cool sum of £11 million, Klippan House is truly a spectacular and imposing residence. Borne into prestigious beginnings, the enormous Hampstead dwelling was designed and built in the 1880s for Ewan Christian, an architect renowned for designing the National Portrait Gallery in London.

However, there were initial issues with the home—the strikingly impressive Grade II listed Victorian house had been subdivided, and was now a victim of neglect, having fallen into a severe state of disrepair. Grade II listed homes benefit hugely from renovation, and in this case the house was able to be resurrected and given a new lease on life. Although this is a single-family residence, listed buildings are often beautifully transformed into multi-family dwellings through sympathetic and loving restoration.

Engaging the team at Belsize Architects, the couple went about upgrading and modernising their colossal (900 sq. metre) home. The extensive refurbishment injected an extra £3 million into the property, and has converted the previously dark and cavernous structure into a contemporary, airy, and light-filled home. Boasting a new library, garden pavilion, home theatre, self-contained apartment, as well as numerous living spaces, this residence is one for the ages.

Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour inside one of England's finest properties. Check out the images below, and get a little envious of this genuinely breathtaking home!