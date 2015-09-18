Traditional Materials Inspire a Modern Makeover

From picturesque rolling hills, wild grassy plains, to jagged clifftops that plunge into deep abundant seas, far north Scotland is truly one of the most spectacular natural wildernesses on this planet. With an intrinsic historic and environmental value, Scotland is a land of contrast providing a host of national parks, listed structures and areas of outstanding natural beauty.
One such idyllic location is Seilebost, a small village perched on the West Coast of Harris. Featuring white sand beaches, rocky outcrops, breathtaking countryside, and an abundance of panoramic visual inspiration, this is undoubtedly an unforgettable location. It is here on the Isle of Harris that today we take you on a tour inside one of the region’s most stylish and striking residences. Fir Chlis is a spectacular holiday home designed by Icosis Architects and brought to life through the astute lens of Chris Humphreys Photography. Replete with two bedrooms and enough room to sleep six individuals, the home offers everything that one could possibly require for a chic and comfortable getaway.
If you would like to check out the interior of this modern Scottish residence, take a peek at the images, below, and get a little inspiration for your next coastal escape!
This beautifully designed home is a striking and stylish structure that sits upon the landscape. As we approach the dwelling, the overwhelming feeling is one of excitement. The materials are intriguing, and we want to see more. The Isle of Harris offers an imposing landscape replete with vast swathes of unspoiled grassy plains. Making the most of this picturesque and unspoiled terrain, the home utilises traditional shapes and forms, with a contemporary edge.
This home has outstanding 180 degree views of some of the most spectacular Scottish countryside available. In order to ensure the views were maximised, the architects created a large deck area on the first floor. This open space features the latest in high-tech weather withstanding components, and functions as a beautifully tranquil space to sit, rest, rejuvenate, or even watch the Northern Lights. Due to the far north situation of the holiday home, weather can often become inclement, and the space is afforded a strong and sturdy roof to offer a year-round outdoor area.
As we zoom out and get a better picture of the deck area, it is clear the attention-to-detail and high quality finishes that have been implemented for this project. The decking is a dark timber hue, which is almost black in colour. This gives the home a contemporary feeling, while still retaining many traditional construction methods throughout. The space offers a simple dining space, but it is the suspended chair that we are sure everyone will be fighting over! Additionally, the large glass sliding doors can be opened to create a cohesion between the internal and external living areas.
The entry to this home is a wonderful mix of traditional features, which have been given a neat contemporary edge. As we view the home from the internal foyer area, the space feels ultra-welcoming, with a wonderfully warm aesthetic. The colour scheme is light and bright, with white utilised for the walls, and contrast added in the form of rustic timber flooring, as well as a dark painted front door.
Replete with a large picture window, this modern cooking space is the ultimate place to prepare a feast. The landscape outside is misty and evokes a brisk yet appealing atmosphere, while the interior of the home feels warm and welcoming. White paint is employed as a crisp hue that brings an element of modernity to the space, while the contrasting joinery adds interest and is matched to the window frames.
As we move into the dining space, we are greeted with some seriously convenient and totally practical storage solutions. We adore the chic yet sturdy timber furniture that has been incorporated with a neutral yet modern colour scheme. One of the best features of this room is the bench style seat-cum-console. This custom piece of joinery is an L-shape, and offers seating, as well as a place to store all manner of table linen, and other home accoutrements. Furthermore, this room highlights the use of stylish picture windows to create moving and real-time artwork.
Within the living space we are treated to a view of the wonderful high-tech feature wall that boasts a flat screen television, as well as a wood burning stove, which are all situated against a bright eye-catching purple hue. This wall divides the kitchen and dining room from the cosy living space, and is a stylish yet simple solution to open plan living. Additionally, the interior décor is contemporary and comfortable. Pantone hued chairs sit at the ready, while an L-shaped sofa looks ultra-inviting, and stylishly restful.
Two things are abundantly clear when touring this dwelling. Firstly, views and idyllic scenery are an important eye-catching feature for the home, which have been stylishly incorporated into every room. Secondly, although the residence is modern and chic, the designers and architects have developed a dwelling that focuses on liveability, relaxation, and comfort. This is unmistakable within the living room, where large windows frame the countryside beyond, and the interior is warm, cordial and homely.
