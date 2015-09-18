Traditional Materials Inspire a Modern Makeover

From picturesque rolling hills, wild grassy plains, to jagged clifftops that plunge into deep abundant seas, far north Scotland is truly one of the most spectacular natural wildernesses on this planet. With an intrinsic historic and environmental value, Scotland is a land of contrast providing a host of national parks, listed structures and areas of outstanding natural beauty.

One such idyllic location is Seilebost, a small village perched on the West Coast of Harris. Featuring white sand beaches, rocky outcrops, breathtaking countryside, and an abundance of panoramic visual inspiration, this is undoubtedly an unforgettable location. It is here on the Isle of Harris that today we take you on a tour inside one of the region’s most stylish and striking residences. Fir Chlis is a spectacular holiday home designed by Icosis Architects and brought to life through the astute lens of Chris Humphreys Photography. Replete with two bedrooms and enough room to sleep six individuals, the home offers everything that one could possibly require for a chic and comfortable getaway.

If you would like to check out the interior of this modern Scottish residence, take a peek at the images, below, and get a little inspiration for your next coastal escape!