An Inner-City Eden

When we seek to extend our homes and domestic spaces, we often look to three fundamental options, or possibilities. Firstly, if there is enough exterior space, a rear or side extension can be built. Secondly, we look up and consider loft conversions or additional levels. And finally, we consider the space we have underneath our homes for a potential basement conversion. Today on homify our tour takes us to the heritage and history rich city of Edinburgh, where a home has been lovingly extended and enlarged using two of these methods.
Creating a gorgeously modern and updated home, this period property has undergone a rear extension, and loft conversion. Designed by Wiszniewski Thomson Architects, and photographed by Chris Humphreys Photography, the new garden room is gorgeous and evokes a sense Eden within its idyllic and picturesque landscape. Furthermore, a contemporary loft conversion has been undertaken, adding a stylish and spacious additional living space. Check out the images below, and start planning your next home makeover or renovation today.
Functioning as a bold contemporary statement against the heritage home, this new garden room is a stylish and effortlessly chic addition. Floor to ceiling glass ensures maximum natural illumination, and sliding doors bring the outside 'inside'. These colossal sliding panels of glass can be completely opened up, creating cohesion with the exterior spaces, and offering a pavilion-esque space for the warmer months. Moreover, a sleek deck appears to float above the stone floor, and ensures there is an area to entertain guests, as well as relax.
Truly a paradise within a busy bustling city, this domestic Eden is a fabulously designed and executed addition. From this vantage we get a better view of the gorgeous private gardens, as well as the return deck. Hovering above the lawn garden below, this space is modern, sleek, and is perfectly juxtaposed against the surrounding period homes.
This urban utopia is chic and crisp with a white colour scheme, and huge glazed partitions. Modern art sits upon the walls, and creates a gallery space for the occupants. Roof lights have also been implemented to ensure a good flow of natural light into the room. The floor is practical and low maintenance, as is the modular contemporary furniture.
Sophisticated architectural features ensure this new garden room is ahead of the rest in design and style. A window cut-out is seen in this image, and offers the occupants a place to place floral blooms or other objet d'art. It is these little components that ensure the home is unlike any other. We also see the four roof lights in greater detail, which bring a light and airy ambience into the space.
This kitchen is truly a sight to behold. Replete with contrasting timber veneer joinery, the room is bold, sophisticated, and the ultimate cooking space. Storage is at a maximum, and the kitchen island again adds to the practicality and functionality of the area. We can also see the dining area, which is a good blend of formal design, with a casual informal air.
Here in this image we catch a brief glimpse into the relaxing and stylish loft bathroom. The freestanding tub is effortlessly chic, and utterly indulgent. Windows offer a bright and light space, ensuring the area is well-illuminated, and comfortably functional. Although the tub is fairly traditional in its shape, the dark contrasting wall tiles add a modernity, and match the updated aesthetic throughout the dwelling.
The new loft conversion is serviced by a stylish and sophisticated staircase. With integrated lighting, the steps are illuminated, highlighting their gorgeous light timber tone. A glass balustrade sits on one side of the stairs, while a built-in timber railing is employed on the other side. Almost spiral in its form, this staircase is a practical and stylish way to ascend to the new loft space.
Within the new loft conversion we are greeted by a large and open area. This room is gorgeously minimal, yet homely and inviting. With storage space, seating, and an abundance of options, the new loft adds valuable floor space to the beautiful home. An ambitious project, the result is an impressive and practical area. Additionally, we can see the abundance of natural light that is brought into the room through the sliding doors that lead to the balcony, as well as the roof lights within the ceiling.
