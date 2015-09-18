An Inner-City Eden

When we seek to extend our homes and domestic spaces, we often look to three fundamental options, or possibilities. Firstly, if there is enough exterior space, a rear or side extension can be built. Secondly, we look up and consider loft conversions or additional levels. And finally, we consider the space we have underneath our homes for a potential basement conversion. Today on homify our tour takes us to the heritage and history rich city of Edinburgh, where a home has been lovingly extended and enlarged using two of these methods.

Creating a gorgeously modern and updated home, this period property has undergone a rear extension, and loft conversion. Designed by Wiszniewski Thomson Architects, and photographed by Chris Humphreys Photography, the new garden room is gorgeous and evokes a sense Eden within its idyllic and picturesque landscape. Furthermore, a contemporary loft conversion has been undertaken, adding a stylish and spacious additional living space. Check out the images below, and start planning your next home makeover or renovation today.