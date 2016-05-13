​9 quick kitchen upgrades for under £100

Renting a flat or house does come with its advantages, like not being responsible for certain things and leaving some issues up to the landlord / owner. However, not owning your own place is also not all smooth sailing, as it means you technically don’t get a lot of say – like, for example, those hideous kitchen tiles you’re forced to live with.

But whether you’re renting or owning, there is no denying that sometimes we all want a change in our space, most notably our kitchens, as it is one of the most sociable spots in a home. And even if you don’t opt for a full-blown renovation, a few small upgrades can still make some big differences – the only limitations are your imagination and your budget.

So, with that in mind, we’ve drawn up some quick and easy amendments that you can implement in your kitchen for under £100; and although these are not world-altering changes, they are quite effective!