​9 quick kitchen upgrades for under £100

Renting a flat or house does come with its advantages, like not being responsible for certain things and leaving some issues up to the landlord / owner. However, not owning your own place is also not all smooth sailing, as it means you technically don’t get a lot of say – like, for example, those hideous kitchen tiles you’re forced to live with.
But whether you’re renting or owning, there is no denying that sometimes we all want a change in our space, most notably our kitchens, as it is one of the most sociable spots in a home. And even if you don’t opt for a full-blown renovation, a few small upgrades can still make some big differences – the only limitations are your imagination and your budget.
So, with that in mind, we’ve drawn up some quick and easy amendments that you can implement in your kitchen for under £100; and although these are not world-altering changes, they are quite effective!
Adding some floating shelves to a kitchen immediately adds a striking element to the space, plus increases your storage options (and we all know how easily storage space can dry up in a kitchen).
So, spoil yourself with a shelf or two, and use it to show off your best dishes and cookware.
You don’t need to add a giant overflowing ivy on top of your cabinet to bring in some freshness. Even the tiniest cactus on a windowsill can make a big difference. But since spring is here, why not welcome it back with a cheerful bouquet of florals?
Plants add life, colour, scent, and interest to a space, so opt for a touch of Mother Nature’s handiwork and display it with pride in your kitchen.
Don’t take your kitchen lighting (or any room’s, for that matter) as the status quo. Not too fond of your fluorescent overhead? By all means, exchange it with a warmer bulb, and add a small table lamp to your dining spot (i.e. breakfast nook, island, peninsula) while you’re at it.
Switching ugly glass lamp covers with inexpensive (but striking) replacements can also mean a world of difference, and might even tickle your interest in spending more time in the kitchen.
Those ugly, grey laminate floors are not the end of the world. Add a colourful jolt of inspiration in the form of a fresh and bright new rug. And if your budget allows for it, why not get two?
Your new floor addition doesn't have to cover up every single tile in your kitchen, any size can make a difference – just make sure the colour complements your existing palette (walls, appliances, cupboards, etc.).
What that new rug(s) can do for your floor can be equalled to what some new window treatment can do for your windows and walls. Instant style and colour! Window treatments not only add softness and style, but also control the incoming natural light, protecting interior furnishings and materials from damaging UV rays.
And if your kitchen has a simple design with a white/neutral palette, a splash of pattern can add some striking personality.
Add instant counter and storage space with a new kitchen cart. That new addition, however small, will spice up the rest of your kitchen like you can’t believe.
Kitchen carts are a clever touch, as they can function the same way as a kitchen island (if your kitchen is too small to have one), plus you get to roll it out of the way once food prepping is complete.
Temporarily removing your cabinet doors is another easy upgrade for your kitchen, plus it adds visual space. And this one is completely free!
But you don’t need to tackle every single cabinet door. Removing the doors of only the upper cabinets can also allow your kitchen to breathe more easily, and allows you to display only the pretty things (plates, glasses, keepsakes, etc.) that you really want your guests to see. Stash those unsightly and old pots and pans in the bottom cabinets behind closed doors.
Just be sure to store the unscrewed doors somewhere safe in case you change your mind later on.
Not allowed to paint your walls (or don’t feel like it?). Removable vinyl wall patterns work just as well, as do removable wallpaper. These are much quicker alternatives, as you don’t need to cover anything up for fear of dripping paint, or wait for the results to dry afterwards.
Wall decals are so in style right now, so keep that in mind if you’re seeking a fresh change for your kitchen.
homify hint: Love to paint, but don’t have hours and hours to spend? Quickly do an accent wall instead of the entire kitchen. Opt for a darker colour than the rest of the kitchen, for example, if your kitchen is grey, make that accent wall two shades deeper.
Treat yourself to new dishes. They will look quite striking on your new floating shelves and/or open cabinets, plus are a great opportunity to practice the art of display.
Remember that regardless of your kitchen palette, you can never go wrong with classic white dishes and clear glass, but colourful mismatched ones (usually found at flea markets) can work equally well if that’s your style.