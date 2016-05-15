Before and After: Swish Transformation for an Old Flat

Imagine taking a look at an unloved terrace and thinking that you could put it to much better use. Now try to imagine putting that plan into action. It's not as easy as it could sound, is it? It can be, if you have La Pecera Studio as your design team.

Taking on a huge project, they have made the process of transforming an abandoned terrace and turning it into part of a dream contemporary home look as easy as pie and we are floored by the results. Using their skills to filter their keen design eyes through to other key parts of the house, what follows is a fabulously cohesive and almost totally renovated home and we think you'll be seriously impressed!