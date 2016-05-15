Living the High Life in Highgate

We've visited houses designed and improved by KSR Architects before and they have never failed to impress us. So, we were excited to take a look at today's project that sees an already lovely 1930s family house in a conservation area being totally refurbished internally and extended further to make a luxury abode.
Not ones to cut any corners, the clients here decided that they wanted to go all out by including a new swimming pool and a total top-to-bottom redesign of the interior. This is one you don't want to miss so let's take a closer look!
Isn't this shot of the rear façade just telling you everything you need to know in terms of how luxurious and amazing this project is? You'd be most definitely forgiven for assuming this house could be found in an exclusive gated community in LA but no, it really is in Highgate!
Everything about this shot just screams of no expenses spared luxury and you can tell this is a dream home brought to life. While the interior already looks delightful, let's stop for a second and enjoy the breathtaking patio that has been created.
There is always one room that sets itself apart as the hub of the home, where everybody convenes and enjoys spending time together. In the case of this house it is without question the kitchen. Huge in size and oozing style, this spot really offers the best of every world.
The sleek design has been softened by hanging utensils out on show and the breakfast bar makes us sure that regular family gatherings occur here. Can you imagine having all that drawer space? Divine!
It's not enough to simply enlarge a home and hope that it looks good, you really need to put in the effort to make it work and we are so delighted with how this space looks. We can only imagine how over the moon the client must have been!
Part of the main extension to the back, this wonderful open plan living room area manages to look modern, homely, timeless and chic all at the same time. We can imagine that as day transitions into evening this space takes on a whole other feel but one that is equally as amazing.
It's easy to miss details when just looking at photographs so we wanted to zoom in a little closer and highlight the amazing detailing, with a tree perfectly connecting different segments of the house. What a wonderful touch that ensures the garden is always within touching distance.
The amount of light simply flooding this room is incredible and with all the furniture being relatively neutral and natural, it feels like a warm summer's day in an English country garden, even when you are demonstrably indoors.
We like to think that the clients here had long dreamt of installing a swimming pool and that this was the culmination of lots of thought and eventually a 'what the hell' moment. Let's be honest, we'd all have a pool if we could, wouldn't we?
Enclosed to allow for all year round enjoyment, the glass surround allows you to feel as though you are actually still outdoors and this mirror finish pool looks nothing short of phenomenal. We think that with some candles and champers, this would be a perfect midnight dip spot.
Isn't it wonderful to see a home that has clearly been designed with socialising in mind? Some people might be willing to build their dream home, only to shut the outside world out and keep it for themselves, but we think part of the enjoyment is inviting people over to share it with you.
This patio barbecue area is perfectly set up to cater for multiple guests and, while we might not be a braai master just yet, we think that with an area like this at our house we'd be willing to put in some practice! What an absolutely amazing home this is.
For more dream home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cornish Driftwood Dream Home.