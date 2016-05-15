Living the High Life in Highgate

We've visited houses designed and improved by KSR Architects before and they have never failed to impress us. So, we were excited to take a look at today's project that sees an already lovely 1930s family house in a conservation area being totally refurbished internally and extended further to make a luxury abode.

Not ones to cut any corners, the clients here decided that they wanted to go all out by including a new swimming pool and a total top-to-bottom redesign of the interior. This is one you don't want to miss so let's take a closer look!