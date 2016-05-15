12 stupendous bedrooms you won't forget in a hurry

It's amazing to see what people around the world are doing to their bedrooms and we think it's the best way to inspire a revamp in your own home. You may not have realised that you wanted a bath in your bedroom until you saw someone else's but now you do, nothing can stop you!
Interior design is a hugely individual thing but that doesn't mean that we can't find inspiration in what other people are doing. Bedrooms might be the most personal room in the house but prepare to get under the covers with us now as we show you some of our favourite design schemes brought to life. No time for sleeping, we've got snooping to do!
We all know that wood is wonderful but this beautiful bedroom has taken it to a whole new level. Bates Masi Architects have created the perfect Zen sleep pod here and, with those gold accents, we think this is beautiful enough for Buddha himself!
We are such suckers for brilliant storage solutions and this incredible open plan bedroom with dressing area is drawing us in. The use of a wall as a room divide is lovely but add in that one side is a fully kitted out wardrobe and we are sold!
Nobody ever said that your bedroom had to be boring or too grown up and we love the whimsical nature of this space, complete with a bed on rollers! With the rest of the room having been kept quite understated, this central feature really stands out and looks fabulous.
Where does the indoor space end and the outside begin? Nobody can tell and that's what we love about this fabulously chic bedroom, complete with its own covered terrace. Those views really complete the look!
Plush rugs, decadent gold touches and a vibrant monochrome colour scheme, complete with accents of rich red, are making this bedroom something to really take notice of. If all that wasn't enough, there is even a working fireplace. Hot stuff!
From one end of the scale to the other, we bring you this incredibly pared back and rustic room that looks ideal for a good night's sleep. The painted wood walls and gorgeous branch bed supports show that you don't need to spend the earth to create something very special.
This is a bedroom that's making a real style statement and though it might not be the largest spot we've ever come across, it is making such a positive impression. That wallpaper alone is incredible but coupled with the wooden floor, the impact is huge!
For a football loving child, we think this kid's room is absolute heaven. You'd be the coolest parents in the world for picking a theme and sticking to it so diligently and what a treat to see a ceiling being brought into the fun as well!
This might be hard to emulate if you live in a city or have neighbours but we couldn't not include this super room that simply melts into the background and lets the view really steal the show. The neutral colour scheme is perfect for blending in!
Open plan living has taken off to such an extent that we can't be surprised bedrooms like this are springing up but what a space. Large, airy and so modern it feels almost futuristic, we think this would make the ultimate bachelor pad. Just look at the size of those windows!
Where do we start with this bedroom? The television that seems to descend from the heavens, the overhang that supports a gorgeous roll-top bath above the bed or the stature of the room itself? We don't quite know but as a whole we think this is the ultimate in amazing apartment living!
Sometimes it's the rooms that have seemingly taken the least effort that make the biggest impressions. We love the clean lines, bright space and pared back feel of this stellar attic conversion bedroom. Just look at how the skylights frame the view and drench the bed in sunlight. What a way to wake up!
