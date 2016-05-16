A Dynamite Dulwich Home Extension

Oooh, those sneaky hidden rear extensions that you can't see any trace of from the front façade will never fail to get our engines revving, and the one we're presenting to you today is just that little bit extra special. Not in terms of grandeur, but finish and fit.
Expert home builders, Nuspace, have perfected the art of subtle yet space giving extensions that manage to blend in with even the most traditional of houses. You never walk away thinking that that a project could have been more cohesive. In fact, if anything, you are left with an overarching sense of calm and satisfaction at a design beautifully put together, which is sure to inspire future builds of your own.
Let's take a look at this one and see if you love the extensive use of wood and neutral tones!
There really is nothing to see here apart from a delightful, traditional end terrace house. The proportions are great, it has been well-maintained and there are plenty of character touches in place. However, we think there is a tiny hint as to the modernisation that has begun, in the form of the loft skylights.
This is obviously a home that is much cherished, so to keep the front as original as possible was no doubt important to the client.
Mission accomplished!
Well, the back tells a very different story indeed. A wonderful side return extension, this addition has certainly added the wow factor to an original house without going overboard. The subtlety is wonderful and the way the bricks will age and blend is inspired.
A flat roof has allowed the front of the house to stay as is yet hasn't shrunk the new room at all. Despite being a sizeable addition not much garden had to be sacrificed either. Simple and sleek, we think the minimalist triple sliding doors are a great touch and perfectly finish the build.
We're bringing back the word 'nice' as it doesn't have to be the wet blanket people think it is. It's the perfect description for a space that has a lovely vibe, good looks and a carefully thought out décor scheme. So, we say this extension is nice!
The finishing touches are what really make the room come to life, such as those turned kitchen stools and, despite there being a decent amount of natural wood in here, we don't think it looks too much. It blends with the exposed brick wall and white accents with ease.
Isn't it great to see a shot of the rear garden? You can now see that there was plenty of scope for the design team to get carried away and suggest a much larger, longer extension. However, given that this is a project based on need, we think this smaller, more demure alternative is the best option.
Proportionally speaking, this room has been laid out wonderfully, allowing for plenty of usable space behind the kitchen counter, as well as easy access to the rest of the room. While there is nothing actually flamboyant about this build, the end result is spectacularly pretty and we think we'd shout about it a little more.
Of course, any flat roof extension will run the risk of being a little dark, especially if the garden has mature trees or is overlooked, but that has all been taken into account. Long skylights illuminate the dining area with ease, while the rear wall is nothing more than one huge window, leaving the whole room bright and breezy.
For pretty evening lighting, the under-cabinet installations are perfect as well as practical, really picking out and reflecting all the white accents. What a happy, relaxed and totally at ease with itself kitchen extension this is. Just imagine what a difference building this will have made to the lives of the residents!
For more lovely extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Bespoke British Barn Extension.