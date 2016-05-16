A Dynamite Dulwich Home Extension

Oooh, those sneaky hidden rear extensions that you can't see any trace of from the front façade will never fail to get our engines revving, and the one we're presenting to you today is just that little bit extra special. Not in terms of grandeur, but finish and fit.

Expert home builders, Nuspace, have perfected the art of subtle yet space giving extensions that manage to blend in with even the most traditional of houses. You never walk away thinking that that a project could have been more cohesive. In fact, if anything, you are left with an overarching sense of calm and satisfaction at a design beautifully put together, which is sure to inspire future builds of your own.

Let's take a look at this one and see if you love the extensive use of wood and neutral tones!