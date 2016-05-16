Your browser is out-of-date.

10 mouth-watering dining tables you'd want a seat at

press profile homify press profile homify
"Something out of the Ordinary!", Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
The focal point in your dining room, a dazzling dining table is an absolute must, especially if you are planning to host fabulous dinner parties. But do you know just how many amazing styles are available these days? There is so much more to dining than traditional farmhouse tables.

Come with us as we take a look at some of the most overwhelmingly beautiful, interesting and unique tables that we've come across in our search for the ultimate interior design scheme. Beware: you might find yours so lacking after this that you lose your appetite!

1. Big isn't always better

"Something out of the Ordinary!", Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
Mango Crafts

Something out of the Ordinary!

Mango Crafts
Mango Crafts
Mango Crafts

We're featuring a lot of large table and chair sets but that doesn't mean smaller installations can't have a huge impact. This wonderful example, with natural woodgrain taking centre stage, is utterly phenomenal and would work well in a more modest home.

2. Beam me up, snacky!

Ottawa BoConcept Bristol Dining roomTables
BoConcept Bristol

Ottawa

BoConcept Bristol
BoConcept Bristol
BoConcept Bristol

How interstellar and amazing is this dining table from BoConcept Bristol? Sleek and modern with fabulous chairs, we can imagine Captain Pickard happily sitting here!

3. Ravishingly rustic

Modern, rustic eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
99chairs

Modern, rustic eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

modern take on the good old traditional farmhouse table, we think this rustic wooden number really sets a great tone, especially in such a modern setting. That contrast is to die for!

4. Go Medieval on your guests

The King Arthur 12 seats Duffy London Dining roomTables
Duffy London

The King Arthur 12 seats

Duffy London
Duffy London
Duffy London

We're not suggesting you start slaying your dinner guests but this round table installation looks like something that is part torture device and part super stylish dining apparatus. Phenomenal!

5. Straight from nature

Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Dining roomTables
Slade Architecture

Greene Street Loft

Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture

We've long been fans of gargantuan slices of natural wood being repurposed as dining tables and we think this shows you why. The perfect way to add some warmth and character to an industrial setting, the raw bark edges here are amazing.

6. This is modern art

'Ikarus X' Contemporary fixed/extendible dining table by Sedit homify Dining roomTables
homify

'Ikarus X' Contemporary fixed/extendible dining table by Sedit

homify
homify
homify

Is it a table? Is it a piece of sculpture? It's a wonderful combination of the two that proves how functional items don't have to only be usable, they can also be aesthetically mind-blowing, too. Imagine this in a super traditional, heritage home!

7. Barely there beauty

'Reflex' design glass base dining table by Sedit homify Dining roomTables
homify

'Reflex' design glass base dining table by Sedit

homify
homify
homify

Dining table designs that feature glass in them might not be such a new thing but we are used to the tops being crystal clear, not the legs. This design makes the top look as though it is simply floating on air and the way the green-tinged glass catches the light? Amazing!

8. Pared back and perfect

Elmsman kitchen table homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect
homify

Elmsman kitchen table

homify
homify
homify

Everything about this slimline Scandinavian inspired table appeals to us. The simplicity of the design is mesmerising and we could see this being a real focal point in an open plan kitchen/dining room set up.

9. Overwhelmed by opulence

Dining room ARKITEX INTERIORS Dining roomTables Solid Wood Beige
ARKITEX INTERIORS

Dining room

ARKITEX INTERIORS
ARKITEX INTERIORS
ARKITEX INTERIORS

There is a time and a place for some unapologetic luxury and high-end dinner parties are a sure-fire viable excuse for it. This amazing mahogany table looks every inch the regal addition to an already ornate dining room and looks perfectly at home.

10. Show a little love for the long-standing favourite

Scandinavian eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
99chairs

Scandinavian eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

Oh, go on then! We couldn't not include a fabulous farmhouse table, could we? We like how this one has been zhooshed up a little with Danish style chairs and a shabby chic wall behind it. Lovely!

Which of these tables really caught your eye? Are you thinking about replacing your existing dining table? Let us know...

