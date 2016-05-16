Before and After: Spectacular Extension Elevates Home to Next Level

It's always a little sad when previous attempts to extend a house are a little lacklustre and have to be upgraded or replaced but, at the same time, how lovely to see a home not being left to languish in the dark ages!

Independent Architects completed a, New wrap around glazing opening onto the garden, within a Conservation Area. Partial demolition and new rear extension with a metal roof internally expressed as a butterfly ceiling bring daylight further into a new open plan kitchen/dining area. This all resulted in a total revamp of the space, leading to a brand new study and utility area and helped to open up the room to provide a larger family dining spot.

Sounds good? Wait until you see it!