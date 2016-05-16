Before and After: Spectacular Extension Elevates Home to Next Level

It's always a little sad when previous attempts to extend a house are a little lacklustre and have to be upgraded or replaced but, at the same time, how lovely to see a home not being left to languish in the dark ages!
Independent Architects completed a,
New wrap around glazing opening onto the garden, within a Conservation Area. Partial demolition and new rear extension with a metal roof internally expressed as a butterfly ceiling bring daylight further into a new open plan kitchen/dining area. This all resulted in a total revamp of the space, leading to a brand new study and utility area and helped to open up the room to provide a larger family dining spot.
Sounds good? Wait until you see it!
A small, sloping roof extension had previously been added to this house already but it simply didn't add enough extra space or value. It looked quaint enough but for a growing family, a small segment with an extra window was a bit lacklustre.
You can see here that the work undertaken was extensive so don't let the seemingly effortless integration of a new addition fool you into thinking that this was a small project. But boy, was it worth all the effort!
Not only is this new extension a total game changer in terms of extra room, it also happens to look utterly fantastic. What a happy double bonus! Though demonstrably newer than the style of the house, thanks to a sleek interior design scheme, we think it blends beautifully.
Now you see it, it's hard to imagine living without all this space but just think back to that first picture and really imagine what a huge change this must have been for the family. The wraparound glass looks phenomenal and draws in light from every angle.
Given that the original house is fairly traditional we can imagine that so to was the former kitchen. We're picturing Shaker cabinets and maybe a cosy feel but all that is gone. In its place now stands a gorgeous super modern and high-end installation.
Smooth white surfaces and clever integrated technology have brought this house bang up-to-date and you can see in this picture just what a huge impact the extensive glazing has had. The garden is essentially framed, making it more than just a view; it's a light source and modern art!
We know that we often get caught up in the interior design schemes of new additions but when the construction methodology is so on point and the finish is exemplar, we think we need to showcase that as well. In particular, the roof of this project is amazing!
The flat roof design has allowed for a beautiful ceiling height within and, thanks to neat sheet techniques, even from the outside this extension looks great. No unsightly 'out of sight, out of mind' attitudes here, which is perfect for when the skylights need a quick clean.
What a super view! The rustic wall makes for a lovely backdrop while eating and you can see that even the structural components of this build have been given a lot of thought, with the corner pillars having been finished in the same anthracite grey as the window frames.
At no point in this build was quality compromised and the end result really speaks for itself. A fabulous spot for cooking and eating in, it has totally transformed how the interior of the house feels and how stylish the exterior looks. Wonderful!
