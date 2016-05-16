13 dreamy ideas for creating an insomnia-proof bedroom

Do you struggle to get to sleep when you go to bed every night? If you do there might be some fantastically simple tips that you are overlooking but, as ever, we are here to help. We hope we don't bore you to sleep with this article but if you get a good night's rest following a few of our suggestions, that'll be just dreamy!

From choosing the right bedding through to banning electronics in the bedroom, we have some top tips that'll have you nodding off as soon as your head hits the pillow. No counting sheep here, just great ideas to help you through the nightmare of sleepless nights!