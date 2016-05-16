Your browser is out-of-date.

13 dreamy ideas for creating an insomnia-proof bedroom

Robot Side Table, &New &New BedroomBedside tables
Do you struggle to get to sleep when you go to bed every night? If you do there might be some fantastically simple tips that you are overlooking but, as ever, we are here to help. We hope we don't bore you to sleep with this article but if you get a good night's rest following a few of our suggestions, that'll be just dreamy!

From choosing the right bedding through to banning electronics in the bedroom, we have some top tips that'll have you nodding off as soon as your head hits the pillow. No counting sheep here, just great ideas to help you through the nightmare of sleepless nights!

1. Give a sheet about your bedclothes

Wykeham Court by WN Interiors homify Modern style bedroom
It might be tempting to go for cheap or run-of-the-mill bedding but if you are having trouble sleeping, we suggest that you invest a little more money and buy the best that you can afford. Egyptian cotton is always a good bet and will last a lifetime if you take care of it.

2. Romance yourself a litte

Candles, The New English The New English BedroomAccessories & decoration
Going to bed should be something you look forward to every night so why not take the time to set the scene and make it a bit more of a ritual by lighting some candles? By doing it every night your brain recognises that it's time to sleep and who doesn't love a little candle light? 

3. Cut the caffeine to encourage the zzzzzz's

Scandinavian Cool, iDecorate Ltd iDecorate Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration
You might love a cup of coffee or mug of tea in bed but if you are trying to get to sleep the last thing you need is to be upping your caffeine levels before you snuggle down. It might sound difficult but it's time to cut the evening drinks out of the bedroom!

4. Go back to the dark ages

Vipp bed Vipp BedroomBeds & headboards
Tablets, mobile phones, televisions and radios will stimulate your brain too much to be able to switch off and go to sleep. Avoid the issue by making your bedroom a totally technology-free zone!

5. Get a little steamy before bed

Luxurious Bathroom Movelvivo Interiores BedroomAccessories & decoration
It's getting hot in here all of a sudden but for all the right reasons! It might seem a little indulgent to put a hot tub in your bedroom but what could be better than a hot bubbly dip before sinking into some lovely sheets for a good night's sleep? Movelvivo Interiors know what's up!

6. Make the space smell heavenly

The Cotton Exchange - Bedroom Jigsaw Interior Architecture BedroomAccessories & decoration Blue
If you are used to the smell of dirty socks in your bedroom now is the time to get some fresh flowers in there to mask it a little. A laundry basket is a great idea—guys, we're looking at you here! Cleanliness is next to sleepiness, in our opinion.

7. Crack a window open to let some fresh air in

Radiators, Eskimo Design Eskimo Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
While we are talking about freshening up your bedroom, we don't think you can go wrong by cracking a window open to let in some cool, fresh air. It's a proven technique for promoting good sleep.

8. Relaxing murals make the room

The Yellow Chinoiserie Bedroom Louise Dean -Artist BedroomAccessories & decoration
Wall decals and murals are really taking off so if you have some trouble getting to sleep, why not think about adding some pretty, relaxing wall art to your bedroom? You could even have some custom sheep decals made just in case you do want to try counting them!

9. Ditch the glare and embrace some softness

Jerome Vintage Wall Light homify BedroomLighting
Softer, muted lighting will always be a far more relaxing way to encourage some zzzz's than a bright main light. Have a table lamp next to your bed so you can easily and quickly turn it off when you feel the land of nod calling. 

10. Get in touch with your inner hippie

Baston bedside table homify BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
Essential oils have been proven to help even those of you with even the biggest problems when it comes to sleep. We think a small atomiser of lavender on your bedside table will be hugely beneficial and you can also use it directly on your pillows.

11. Banish your furry friend at night

Projects, Kathleen Hills Kathleen Hills BedroomLighting
We know that your pets are your pride and joy but even the best behaved animals get restless in the night and if they are on your bed that will definitely disturb you. If you can't bear to shut them out, get a pet bed just for them and take the time to train them to use it.

12. Have some reading material close by

Robot Side table &New BedroomBedside tables
If you keep some books and magazines on your bedside table, not only will you have something to do when you don't feel sleepy, the act of reading also naturally tires your eyes out and will soon have you snoozing soundly.

13. Don't distract yourself with mess

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
You might not realise it but a messy bedroom will actually play on your mind a little and might prevent you from getting to sleep. Take the time to pick up your clothes and keep the whole room nice and clean and you'll find that you have less on your mind to keep you awake. Plus, you're a grown up now so a little tidiness is expected!

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Tips For Creating A Romantic Bedroom.

Do you have trouble sleeping? Which of these ideas might you try? Leave a comment to let us know what works for you!

