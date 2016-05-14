Patio designs for higher quality of home

Every so often we hear the term “You need to kick back and relax”. Where, exactly, are we supposed to kick back? The living room sofa? The guest bedroom?
May we make a suggestion? The patio. A perfect space that’s part of home, yet outside. You get fresh air, you get to admire the exterior scenery, plus you can enjoy it by yourself or with your choice of company.
And once you start bringing in additional luxuries like ocean views, lush settings, romantic sunsets, jolly friends, and delicious drinks, that simple outdoor patio can seem like a stylish holiday resort.
Yes, the perfect patio can contribute to the quality of a home, which in turn contributes to the quality of life. So, to boost life’s quality ever so slightly, let’s lose ourselves in some fantastic patio views that may just inspire you to create one of your very own…
Sometime you just want a space where you can quietly enjoy some tea, a chat with a friend, or just a peaceful spot to finish that best-seller you’re busy with. This stone-studded, plant-adorned courtyard may just be that space you’re after. A variety of potted plants and flowers ensure a healthy quantity of freshness, and those high walls surrounding the patio means an adequate dose of privacy.
Perfection? Our thoughts exactly!
Don’t use those grey skies as an excuse not to have some colour; create your own!
Bubblegum pinks and honey oranges take centre stage in this patio by Interior Desires, above. Plush pillows, soft rugs, comfy seating, and a decent dose of plants and flowers ensure a backyard holiday that you can indulge in whenever you please.
Who says that neutrals are boring? Leivars wholeheartedly disagree by expertly combining beige and soft greys to conjure up this outdoor seating space, and then fashionably enhance the calm flow with a glass floor and some lush plants.
Just add warm weather, a glass of something cool, and your favourite book.
Salty air, light breeze, and blue waters on the horizon. No, we’re not on a Mediterranean island, it’s just the patio that overlooks the ocean at Rock, Cornwall.
With old-school wicker chairs, warm sun on your face, and the tranquillity of ocean water, this is a spot that most definitely calls for champagne!
Gloomy weather a problem? Not any more! Even though we’re outdoors, this glasshouse structure expertly replaces the traditional notion of what a patio should look like.
An abundance of natural light, plush seating, tranquil and soft colours, and the satisfaction of knowing you’re protected from that unforeseen drizzle. Now, imagine the excitement when enjoying this beauty in the middle of a rainfall.
Something a bit al fresco in terms of dinner? Or breakfast? What about lunch? The Bazeley Partnership read our minds, as they added a gorgeous dining set to this terrace in a coast setting.
Blue skies, the majestic ocean, fresh grass, and that satisfying sensation you get when walking barefoot across a wooden deck.
The beauty of stone and concrete combine to form this charming yet elegant terrace that is perfect for everything, from dining in style with friends to losing yourself in some solitary daydreams.
But what is an outdoor space without some natural beauty? Apple-red flora add a striking touch to this garden scene, perfectly contrasting with the neutral palette of this patio.
A few friends dropped by. No problem – lead the way to the terrace, where a stunning U-shaped sofa awaits, big enough to hold everyone and soft enough to ensure a long and pleasurable visit.
Fresh green foliage, soft white roses, and an overall charming setting will make a most memorable time in this courtyard patio.
We all know how unpredictable the weather can be. So, rather be safe than soaking.
Our covered patio above came prepared, ensuring no disruption occurs regardless of rain or shine. Crisp white seating with arctic blue décor tones add a nautical inspiration to the scene. And you know that abundance of available seating space means a big, loud bunch of friends.
Good times and happy memories have never looked this stylish!
Swaying palm trees, the roar of the ocean waves, and the hot sun beaming down. Sounds like a romantic setting!
Add a spacious terrace with timber flooring, contemporary glass balustrades for stylish safety, a ceiling overhang for a bit of shade, and two ultra comfy loungers. Grab your loved one (and a bottle of the best wine you can find), and take some well-deserved “us” time!