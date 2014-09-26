Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Garden pots and planters

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

Today at homify we have been thinking about garden pots and planters. As we begin to feel that autumn chill in the air, some of us may be starting to refocus our green thumbs on indoor potted plants, knowing that it is time to let our garden have a winter slumber. But garden pots certainly do not have to be limited to the indoors. Pots and planters can be a nice way to add some extra detail to your garden, whether it is a whole yard, a terrace or just a corner of your living room! In this ideabook, we present a selection of garden pots and planters from our UK experts.

Modern gym fit-outs

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks