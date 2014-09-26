Today at homify we have been thinking about garden pots and planters. As we begin to feel that autumn chill in the air, some of us may be starting to refocus our green thumbs on indoor potted plants, knowing that it is time to let our garden have a winter slumber. But garden pots certainly do not have to be limited to the indoors. Pots and planters can be a nice way to add some extra detail to your garden, whether it is a whole yard, a terrace or just a corner of your living room! In this ideabook, we present a selection of garden pots and planters from our UK experts.