homify 360°: Belgravia mews

Wow. A stunning master bedroom fit for a king, this sleeping space is likely to be an example of the perfect bedroom. Waking up in this bed, some might feel they are still in a dream. Again smart design comes into play, with the layout of this room carefully planned to maximise space without compromising on comfort. This unique and innovative design sees the bed itself placed on its own, pushed away from the walls to allow for cupboards to be installed behind. The elegant head board that overhangs either side of the bed mimics the feeling of the bed being pushed against one wall, although it sits central to the space.