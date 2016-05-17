Large rear extension in South West London

If you're planning a home extension, at some point you normally have to make a tough decision about how much garden you are willing to sacrifice to make your dream home a reality. In this case, a fair amount was given up. What you can't deny, however, is that the sacrifice has been well worth it, with a stunning open-plan room having totally transformed this family house.
Experts from Totus created a,
Large rear extension to create a wonderful open-plan family space with underfloor heating, a new heating system and beautiful new kitchen and full house redecoration. This build was completed in three months.
Three months? That's a heck of a lot of house, not to mention exemplar quality finishes, to have been upgraded in such a short space of time! But Totus are the professionals and we can't wait to take a closer look…
Do you ever look at rear home extensions and appreciate how much extra room they have created, but wonder why there wasn't more time spent on the design itself? Perhaps they're too simplistic. Or maybe they don't quite blend with the rest of the surroundings. That's not something we can say about this project!
Far from being an ordinary extension, this one has sought to take style inspiration from the original house, which is why we see that super mini pitch in the roof. The bi-fold doors simply melt away to nothing and welcome the garden in as part of the new open-plan space.
There's something about the way these doors open up and frame the view of the inside that makes us think we are looking at it up on a big cinema screen, don't you agree? It helps that the interior is picture perfect but it's the generous proportions of everything that astounds us.
This new room seems to stretch back into infinity and we can only just begin to get a tantalising glimpse at all the design nuances. One thing we especially like is the variety of lighting, which adds an element of fun.
We don't think we'll ever tire of beautiful white kitchens that really set the tone of a space. This is no exception! What we really like about this installation is how sleek it is. With no handles on display it looks so futuristic.
As fashion currently dictates, a stunning breakfast bar complements the room perfectly and gives options as to casual or formal dining, but it's all the little touches that make such a big difference. Just look at those adorable little cubbyholes on the wall, which are perfect for spice jars.
There's so much light flooding into this room we can't imagine the lights ever needing to be on before it gets dark. What a haven this must be in the summertime! Far from just being a light, bright and airy room, there is a lot of personality present.
The built-in shelves allow for lots of personal trinkets to be on display and, given that this is a family home, we can see just how together the whole clan must feel when spending time in here, even when in different zones.
We said that a good portion of the garden had to be sacrificed for this build but, as you can see here, that doesn't mean there isn't still a wonderfully usable outdoor space. Quite the contrary, actually, as there is more than enough left over.
The extra light that the pitched section provides in is invaluable and the variety of window styles and shapes helps to make this a unique and fun project. Can we imagine ourselves curled up on those sofas, enjoying family film night? You bet!
