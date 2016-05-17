Large rear extension in South West London

If you're planning a home extension, at some point you normally have to make a tough decision about how much garden you are willing to sacrifice to make your dream home a reality. In this case, a fair amount was given up. What you can't deny, however, is that the sacrifice has been well worth it, with a stunning open-plan room having totally transformed this family house.

Experts from Totus created a, Large rear extension to create a wonderful open-plan family space with underfloor heating, a new heating system and beautiful new kitchen and full house redecoration. This build was completed in three months.

Three months? That's a heck of a lot of house, not to mention exemplar quality finishes, to have been upgraded in such a short space of time! But Totus are the professionals and we can't wait to take a closer look…