6 dazzling designs that prove a small entrance hall is no big deal

The first thing you see when you get home and the first impression that your house makes on guests, we bet you've thought about trying to add a little extra pizazz to your entrance hall. But what if it's small? We don't see why that needs to be an issue, especially if you simply take that into account when you start toying with a new interior design scheme!
From arty to minimal, we have some great design ideas that will transform your hallway and make the most of the space, no matter how small it is. Remember, gorgeous things can come in smaller packages. Kylie is living proof of that!
Olivia Aldrete has really taken the small hallway challenge to heart here and created something that we think works wonderfully well. Instead of simply trying to dodge the issue, she embraced the bijou nature and sought to decorate it in a flamboyant and fabulous way.
Modern art sculptures are a brilliant way to distract guests from the rest of the hallway and while they are busy trying to figure out what it is meant to be, you can sashay them into a different, bigger space. All they'll remember is how cultured and cool you are!
To make your hallway dazzle, why not consider adopting a little Mediterranean flavour? We don't mean that you need to drench the walls with passata but instead, choose colours that really evoke holiday memories. Think rich azure blues, sparkling white and even sunshine yellow.
We think this space looks phenomenal and really takes us away to sunnier climes, such as Santorini. What a sight to return to at the end of a long day and what a lasting impression it will make on guests!
If the size of your hallway really is playing on your mind, strip everything back and make way for some minimalist elegance to take centre stage. By not cluttering the space with any unnecessary furniture, coat racks or mess, it will instantly look much bigger.
This neutral zone looks amazing and, with some gold accents, the light really flows and reflects where it needs to. Too little furniture will draw attention to the demure size of your hallway but we think this is just enough to overshadow it.
Nothing says 'welcome home' quite like some cosy country style furnishing and in your hallway we think it's a real treat. Even if you have a small room to contend with, this style can adapt so easily that it should be given some consideration.
Naturally featuring a lot of white, country styling is a good choice for any small space but the calm and familiar nature of it will still make the spot feel welcoming and inviting. Too much white can border on clinical but we think this is lovely.
Got a small hallway and not afraid to show it? Then go eclectic with the styling and make the most of it! Any room can become a full on art gallery if you have the impetus to make it one and your hallway is a perfect recipient for some funky and eclectic installations.
Just imagine walking into this space for the first time. You sure as heck wouldn't be focusing on how small it is, would you? You'd be fascinated by the art, mesmerised by the bright feature wall and impressed at the audaciousness of your hosts!
For something a little bit different but awfully cool why not consider a more industrial look for your hallway? The painted brick work and bright lighting in this example not only look great, but also make this demure space feel a lot larger thanks to the restrained styling.
For added impact we think large framed prints make a great accessory and won't jut out into the space too much. Now that's some inspired small space design!
