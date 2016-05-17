6 dazzling designs that prove a small entrance hall is no big deal

The first thing you see when you get home and the first impression that your house makes on guests, we bet you've thought about trying to add a little extra pizazz to your entrance hall. But what if it's small? We don't see why that needs to be an issue, especially if you simply take that into account when you start toying with a new interior design scheme!

From arty to minimal, we have some great design ideas that will transform your hallway and make the most of the space, no matter how small it is. Remember, gorgeous things can come in smaller packages. Kylie is living proof of that!