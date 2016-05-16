11 astonishing turbo powered garages

When we think of the garage, we imagine that space outside where we keep our car safe from the weather and thieves. We very rarely worry about things like decent lighting or décor, because, let’s be honest, we don’t really spend that much time in there (unless it’s being used for some sort of hobby or work). We just make sure it’s relatively clean and safe, that nothing will damage the car(s) being kept there, and that’s basically that.
However, some of us take great pride in those four-wheeled beauties that are kept in the garage, and we go to great lengths to make sure that the garage is much more than just four walls and a garage door.
And it just so happens that we have a few examples of such garages that are, for lack of a better term, purely astonishing.
Design that focuses just as much on the outside presentation as the interior side. This modern-style garage is strong, reliable, and boasts a concrete structure complete with pitched ceiling.
With ample space inside, this example is brilliantly lit with a collection of wall-affixed lighting, which perfectly illuminates that treasured vehicle.
Lights, camera, action! This garage looks more like a high-budget photo shoot than the space being used to house a car. That lighting, the pristine surfaces, the spaciousness – a lot of love went into creating this space. And why not, seeing as it is being used to safeguard such exceptional (and expensive) Ferraris?
Most often than not, the money and effort that goes into creating an upscale garage involves a masculine look – case in point this incredible example by Folio Design.
Glass panels, rough concrete, grey tones, epoxy flooring, and some stylish leather seating that allows you to admire your baby in comfort and style – what else could you possibly want?
If you have it, flaunt it. Opt for an extravagant car lift to bring your beauty from her underground resting place – a much more secure option than your average garage.
If this is not upmarket, then we’re not sure what is…
From one underground beauty to another, this residence offers you a stylish elevator to descend to your secretive hiding spot for your treasured vehicles. Greys and blacks, with select downlighters casting spots of quality lighting, make this garage look like a scene from the next 007 film.
Shaken, not stirred, and most definitely stylish.
Vertical lifting doors are so over. If you want to show those beauties that you love them, treat them to some black/grey four-part bi-folding door systems that will allow them to really make an entrance. And have the garage’s interior in chic off-white (spotless, of course) with a touch of rustic ceiling beams for visual interest.
It’s perfectly normal for a guy to want to spend some alone time now and again – and what better spot than where his precious sleeps?
This garage has it all: wooden floors and ceiling for a traditional touch; awesome shelves with an array of collected vinyl records and films; guitars with accompanying sound system; and optimum lighting that illuminates your baby most clearly.
This beauty, courtesy of Tobias Link Lighting Designers, was inspired by Formula One. The ceiling features evenly illuminated outlines that boost that high-tech appearance considerably.
In addition, those LED lights change into a variety of colours for visual effect, and have been cleverly designed so that the outlines direct each car to its relevant parking spot.
All together now: wow!
Here we see how a garage can be created with glamour. A wall of irregular shapes creates a barrier between the garage and the back garden, becoming a big part of the design. Lighting from both the garden and garage ceiling serve to illuminate the garage’s interior, while several concrete stepping blocks, artfully integrated with the lawn’s layout, serve as the entrance.
Not too much, is it?
Rustic is the perfect style if you want a throwback to the golden days of yesteryear – and how befitting is the style with those vintage vehicles?
Stone flooring, wooden doors, timber shelves, and open storage units all come together in a refined country garage any car is sure to love.
Right, technically this is not what you would imagine a garage to look like, but we wanted to include something special for our motorbike lovers.
Requiring much less space than needed for a car, this small but sensational storage spot (let’s call it a garage, anyway) is rightfully proud of its design. Tile, stone, and lighting all inject a warm and upmarket feel into this room, which can make any motorbike seem like a glossy cover photo of a biking magazine.
