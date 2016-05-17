Before and After: A Bleak Flat is Saved

Masters of small and unfortunate home makeovers, Design Seven have managed another miracle with today's project and we really do mean a miracle. From a shabby and drab space that doesn't even whisper of comforts, a stunning and enviable dream flat has been created. It's nothing short of a phoenix rising from the ashes!
Gone are the dark, small rooms and in their place, wonderfully stylish and welcoming zones have been created to make this flat a real break from the norm. We're just glad we aren't neighbours with this owner or our envy would be too much to bear!
What is there to like about this space? We always try to find the positives but even we are drawing a blank here. That awful shiny floor, dark wood trims, the bizarre light fixture and so outdated patio doors are all making us want to run away.
Clearly the owner could see potential but we really are looking at a horror show that would have us hiding behind our hands every time we walked in!
If it wasn't for the doors being in the same place, we would absolutely contest that this was the same property. Where has the horrific room gone? All the nightmares have disappeared and in their place stands this gorgeous dream living room!
The double exposed brick work walls look amazing, especially as one has been left bare and the other has been painted. And with that new stone tiled floor in place? Wow! What a bright, beautiful and exceptionally modern room.
We don't know whether to congratulate the former owners for having the bravery to install this 'eye-catching' feature wall or chastise them for being so tasteless and silly. Already a small space, we just don't see how they thought lime green floral brocade wallpaper was a good idea.
Moving on from the unfortunate wall, the kitchen itself is certainly nothing to smile about, is it? Small, tatty and very old fashioned, it really dates the whole space and doesn't make us feel inclined to take on some gourmet duties. That wall though… it's haunting us!
The drastic changes going on in this flat are really impressive and at each turn we are able to forget about the horrors that used to be in place. This kitchen is really the star attraction and the new, modern vibe is the perfect companion for the updated living room.
Bright, clean tiles have replaced the ghastly wallpaper and a small but perfectly formed darker kitchen cupboard design has brought this small space to life. As well as being so much more attractive, the room also feels exponentially larger.
This might be one of the worst bathrooms we have ever seen. It always staggers us that a room that is going to be in daily use can be left to look so hideous and, if we're honest, scary. No amount of cleaning would make this room look any more hygienic or welcoming. Imagine trying to relax in that bath!
Seriously, this room is giving us the creeps and while the size is decent enough, we wonder who thought this decor would look good.
There aren't words to describe our relief that this bathroom was so wonderfully transformed. Gone is the scary, dirty looking space and now here stands a modern, bright and perfectly relaxing haven of personal ablutions, despite the fact that it has been kitted out very simply.
Removing the bath has certainly made the room a lot bigger and while the white colour scheme has remained, it now feels a whole lot more sanitary. We wouldn't be rushing through our morning shower any more, that's for sure!
