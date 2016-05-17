Before and After: A Bleak Flat is Saved

Masters of small and unfortunate home makeovers, Design Seven have managed another miracle with today's project and we really do mean a miracle. From a shabby and drab space that doesn't even whisper of comforts, a stunning and enviable dream flat has been created. It's nothing short of a phoenix rising from the ashes!

Gone are the dark, small rooms and in their place, wonderfully stylish and welcoming zones have been created to make this flat a real break from the norm. We're just glad we aren't neighbours with this owner or our envy would be too much to bear!