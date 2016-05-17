9 stellar showers worth singing about

Time to freshen up and dust off any memories you might have of sad, tired looking showers as today we are showing you some of our absolute favourites. Wildly different in style, we think we will have found something for everybody with our selection but you can be the judge of that.

From classic bathrooms through to some rather more unusual designs, we have gone above and beyond in our quest to show you just what is possible with your washroom so grab a flannel and prepare to be drenched in inspiration!