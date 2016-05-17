Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 stellar showers worth singing about

press profile homify press profile homify
BETTELUX SILHOUETTE, BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

Time to freshen up and dust off any memories you might have of sad, tired looking showers as today we are showing you some of our absolute favourites. Wildly different in style, we think we will have found something for everybody with our selection but you can be the judge of that.

From classic bathrooms through to some rather more unusual designs, we have gone above and beyond in our quest to show you just what is possible with your washroom so grab a flannel and prepare to be drenched in inspiration!

9. Unusual but undeniably awesome

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a wonderfully weird set up this is! We especially like that it appears to be installed in a traditional, period property. The bare bones of the shower surround feel almost medical in style but that large shower head looks like it would drench you in luxury every morning.

For more brilliant bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful Bathroom Mosaic Tiles.

1. Stripped down and clean as anything

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Udesign Architecture

Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture

We love showers that have nothing to hide and this oversized industrial number is getting us really steamed up. We can see why a little wooden stool has been included as you'd never want to get out!

2. Boxed in and scrubbed up

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

homify
homify
homify

The etched privacy glass and wooden bench in this shower are what really drew our attention but we love the monochrome styling as well. As part of a large, stylish room the shower manages to stand alone as a testament to gorgeous design. And those fittings? Wow!

3. A splash of colour as well as water

Wetrooms Alaris London Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
Alaris London Ltd

Wetrooms

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Statement colours in a bathroom really excite us but even more so when they are found in the shower itself. It's a great way to separate the space out and with such a huge variety of wall tiles now available you'll be able to find something you really love. We have to say though, this red is hot!

4. Al fresco ablutions heaven

Outdoor Shower Extension HelenaLombard Modern bathroom
HelenaLombard

Outdoor Shower Extension

HelenaLombard
HelenaLombard
HelenaLombard

So the UK may not always be blessed with perfect weather but we think we could cope with the occasional rainstorm in order to get clean out here. We really like how a toiletries shelf has been fashioned out of an old log. So rustic and just a little bit cheeky!

5. Can't wait your turn?Jump on in!

Skyfall Sauna Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style spa
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Sauna

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

The perfect shower made for two, we really like the vivid green top-to-bottom mosaic tiles that make a statement and raise the profile of the space to the realm of luxury. Old fashioned hardware contrasts with the modern feel perfectly and an integral seat makes for long, relaxing steam sessions.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. No need for screens if you're confident

BETTELUX SILHOUETTE, BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG

BETTE GmbH & Co. KG
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG
BETTE GmbH & Co. KG

Wet rooms are one of those things that you either love or hate. We love them as they have opened up bathroom design no end and when you remove the need for screens, you really get an open plan feel going on. This shower makes us weak at the knees and just imagine enjoying a view like that whilst you lather up!

7. Straight from sleep to shower

Badkamer, Ab Interieurarchitect Ab Interieurarchitect Modern bathroom
Ab Interieurarchitect

Ab Interieurarchitect
Ab Interieurarchitect
Ab Interieurarchitect

Showers in the bedroom are becoming ever more fashionable and commonplace but we don't think there is anything normal about this one. Created from beautiful glass cube blocks, the gentle curve makes for an intimate yet still relatively private experience and it's dreamy!

8. Each inch dedicated to style

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Despite being a small bathroom we still think this one oozes style and sophistication. The grey subway tiles look nothing short of amazing, while the reclaimed sink stand and perfect porcelain addition complement the almost masculine vibe going on in here. Beautiful.

Great home ideas you should copy
Are you thinking of splashing out on a new shower? Did any of these designs catch your eye? We'd love to hear from you, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks