9 stellar showers worth singing about

Time to freshen up and dust off any memories you might have of sad, tired looking showers as today we are showing you some of our absolute favourites. Wildly different in style, we think we will have found something for everybody with our selection but you can be the judge of that.
From classic bathrooms through to some rather more unusual designs, we have gone above and beyond in our quest to show you just what is possible with your washroom so grab a flannel and prepare to be drenched in inspiration!
What a wonderfully weird set up this is! We especially like that it appears to be installed in a traditional, period property. The bare bones of the shower surround feel almost medical in style but that large shower head looks like it would drench you in luxury every morning.
For more brilliant bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful Bathroom Mosaic Tiles.
We love showers that have nothing to hide and this oversized industrial number is getting us really steamed up. We can see why a little wooden stool has been included as you'd never want to get out!
The etched privacy glass and wooden bench in this shower are what really drew our attention but we love the monochrome styling as well. As part of a large, stylish room the shower manages to stand alone as a testament to gorgeous design. And those fittings? Wow!
Statement colours in a bathroom really excite us but even more so when they are found in the shower itself. It's a great way to separate the space out and with such a huge variety of wall tiles now available you'll be able to find something you really love. We have to say though, this red is hot!
So the UK may not always be blessed with perfect weather but we think we could cope with the occasional rainstorm in order to get clean out here. We really like how a toiletries shelf has been fashioned out of an old log. So rustic and just a little bit cheeky!
The perfect shower made for two, we really like the vivid green top-to-bottom mosaic tiles that make a statement and raise the profile of the space to the realm of luxury. Old fashioned hardware contrasts with the modern feel perfectly and an integral seat makes for long, relaxing steam sessions.
Wet rooms are one of those things that you either love or hate. We love them as they have opened up bathroom design no end and when you remove the need for screens, you really get an open plan feel going on. This shower makes us weak at the knees and just imagine enjoying a view like that whilst you lather up!
Showers in the bedroom are becoming ever more fashionable and commonplace but we don't think there is anything normal about this one. Created from beautiful glass cube blocks, the gentle curve makes for an intimate yet still relatively private experience and it's dreamy!
Despite being a small bathroom we still think this one oozes style and sophistication. The grey subway tiles look nothing short of amazing, while the reclaimed sink stand and perfect porcelain addition complement the almost masculine vibe going on in here. Beautiful.