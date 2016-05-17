Housework cleaning tips for spotless home in 3 hours

Life is no Disney movie. There are no friendly animals and helpful animated furniture that swoop in and start cleaning your house while treating you to a sing-along. Real life is a little bit trickier, where you either get help from another person (or appliances), or you tackle the housework yourself.

Speaking of housework, how great would it be to live in a home that is spotless and dust-free 24/7? Unfortunately, life dealt us another blow there when it decided that dirt and grime should accumulate rather quickly.

But enough of the drama, we need solutions – and seeing as this is homify, we have quite a few! We understand that between work, family, friends, and overall life, housework tends to get put on the back-burner. And that is why we are closing in on the most important areas in your home for when you don’t have time for a decent floor-to-ceiling spring cleaning.

Let’s start!