​9 step guide to getting every room in your home organised at last

Whether you regularly entertain at your place, or enjoy spending some quality time at home, a messy house is never going to be in style or desirable. With that being said, it’s not just your guests and friends who deserve to walk into a clean and tidy house every time they visit – you do as well.
A spring-cleaning frenzy is one thing (and most definitely necessary every now and again), but it is quite another to target your clutter problem and get rid of those unnecessary elements that take up precious space. Organising your home may take a little time, yet the end result will be very much worth the effort.
Let’s tackle that house room for room, and see how to lessen the clutter and increase your home space.
Store supplies close to where you normally use them. This means your coffee mugs should be kept near the coffee machine, plates and cups close to the dishwasher, and pots and pans near the stove.
Any plastic containers or lids not in use should be kept in one large container – nothing creates a cluttered space as fast as 101 lids strewn everywhere.
Tackle that pantry first, and toss more than the stale cereal. Search high and low for any forgotten plastic containers that may have made their way to the back corners (with surprises hidden inside).
Afterwards, group similar elements together to make them easier to find, i.e. spices with sauces, canned goods together, and wine bottles next to each other.
Get rid of all clothes from your wardrobe that you haven't worn the past season. After wearing an item of clothing, place its hanger back on the rod facing the opposite direction. After a while, you’ll see which clothes are no longer useful to you and can be donated.
Place everyday items at eye-level, store less-used items (sweaters in summer, for example) on the lowest shelves, and use the higher spaces for any special-occasion items.
Consider using furniture that can pull double duty by offering additional storage capacity, such as hollow ottomans or a bed frame with built-in drawers underneath. Otherwise opt for flat boxes or containers to stow out-of-season clothes and any extra accessories under the bed.
Keep the clutter away from your bed. Depending on how much stuff you keep in the bedroom, your bedside table(s) may need to have shelves or drawers.
Out with the old! While makeup like mascara and eyeliner has a shelf life of about three months, powders and foundations usually last up to two years. It’s rather easy to tell when perfume or nail polish go bad, but rather toss them after two years if you’re unsure. No space for any unused items!
Use shelves or adhesive cups to store small items like toothbrushes and combs. Let each family member get his/her own cup and make them responsible for the upkeep and tidiness factor.
Designate an area for toiletry storage, but make sure they’re accessible when in need.
Rely on websites, such as homify and Pinterest to be your visual messageboards, and toss any unnecessary papers (old magazine clippings, takeaway menus, etc.). Only important documents like financial statements, certificates, and tax returns should be stored – in cabinets or drawers, not on your desk.
Store your desk supplies according to usage. Frequently used items belong in the top drawer on the side of your dominant hand. Move all “might need” items to lower drawers.
Plug all cords into one main power-surge protector under your desk and secure with cable ties.
It’s not just your home office that can do with a bit of de-cluttering; your computer needs it too!
Delete files you no longer need (like that shopping list you typed up two months ago). Organise remaining files into desktop folders by date or subject for easy access. File sub-folders into larger folders (like breaking down
2016 into months).
Finally, back up all files to keep them safe and secure.
Flat surfaces tend to draw a horde of papers, books, brochures and what not, especially in the living room where everyone regularly gathers. Opt for a two-drawer lateral file or side table to store those accumulating things.
We love coffee tables, but they’re supposed to help with storage for magazines, remote controls, and even drink coasters – not just look pretty. If yours isn’t helping, either invest in a new one, or consider adding low-storage cubes, rolling baskets, or bins to stick under the table.
There’s not much you can do about your car’s space, but the rest is pretty adjustable. Store garden tools and other supplies smartly on the wall by means of shelves. Or opt for racks reserved for brooms, rakes, shovels, and hoes.
A pegboard in which you can hook and hang those necessary elements is also a tried-and-tested method. Use recycled cans, hooked into that pegboard, to store small items like nuts, bolts, and screwdrivers.