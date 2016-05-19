​10 page turning bookcases to read up on

We all know that a good looking bookcase can add some striking pizazz to a room, but that case can house so much more than your A-Zs of literary interests. Trinkets, photos, decorative items, small potted plants… they can all fit in quite nicely among those books, and this added functionality of displaying your exhibit-worthy décor makes a bookcase a great addition to any home.
With that in mind, we thought this would be a great opportunity to take a look at some striking bookcases that we have here on homify. Available in a wide range of colours, materials, layouts and looks, see which one bests suits your taste and, possibly, your home.
An entire wall of bookshelves, filled from floor-to-ceiling with literary works of art – any bookworm’s dream come true.
This wall library makes for a stunning backdrop of colours and patterns, telling any guest that you’re well read, even if you use those books purely for display purposes!
This book-holding beauty adds a nice dose of charm, thanks to its light timber and modern style. But in addition to housing books and keepsakes, it also works superbly as a space divider, neatly separating one room from the next without needing to bring in any walls.
Those open shelves allow adequate breathing space, letting us take a sneak peek into the next room without having to physically be in it.
No need to erect walls if you don’t want to. Take a look at: You Can Separate Your Rooms Without Walls.
This modern bookcase does not look half bad, yet it’s that back-lighting that enhances it into an eye-catching wonder. Slight slivers of crisp-white glows ensure that this room’s lighting factor gets a modern boost, and we are quite interested in those built-in bookends that add some more contemporary cleverness to this bookcase.
From rigorous rows to something completely unique, this example puts you in charge of how (and where) you want your books to be displayed. Removable cases allows you to come up with whatever your heart and imagination deems desirable, from structuring those cases in striking patterns to creating your own initials. Oh, the possibilities…
Whether you use your bookcases for business reading or bestseller novels, you do want a certain element of style included in that display. These wall-hung, backless models include the colour and pattern of your wall, bringing in some extra visual stimulation inbetween those books and decorative pieces.
Rectangular shapes so last season? Opt for something a bit curvier. Those wavy vertical lines go a long way in boosting up your regular bookcase, yet it can perfectly fit into any living room or study of your choice – from corporate and business-like, to low key and relaxing.
How does this modern media unit grab you? Adequate space for your flat-screen friend, open cubbyholes to house your choice of reading materials, plus a few that come with attached doors (because you can never have too much storage space in your living room, right?).
If block shapes are too boring, then say hello to this hexagon alternative. With a simple yet striking design, it does an adequate job at housing your books and displaying a few keepsakes, yet is a fantastic choice for when you want your furniture to have a little more “oh, wow” factor.
The right books displayed on the right bookcase can go a long way in persuading those young minds to ditch the Xbox and try their hand at reading. May we suggest this tree-shaped design that comes with sufficient space for the entire Harry Potter series (and then some), plus leftover compartments for their selection of toys and other keepsakes?
If you want your bookcases to say “look at me”, then this one’s for you. D-Lab Studio treats us to this funky alternative that upgrades not only your book displays, but also your wall and lighting elements – yes, these bookcases come with their own lights, situated in the middle of that eye-catching design.
And since they’re available in a range of colours (and allow you to create some unique patterns by hanging them however you want), you know these can look quite stunning in any room, from the living room and study, to your child’s bedroom and hallway.