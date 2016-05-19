​10 page turning bookcases to read up on

We all know that a good looking bookcase can add some striking pizazz to a room, but that case can house so much more than your A-Zs of literary interests. Trinkets, photos, decorative items, small potted plants… they can all fit in quite nicely among those books, and this added functionality of displaying your exhibit-worthy décor makes a bookcase a great addition to any home.

With that in mind, we thought this would be a great opportunity to take a look at some striking bookcases that we have here on homify. Available in a wide range of colours, materials, layouts and looks, see which one bests suits your taste and, possibly, your home.