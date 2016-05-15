Top 5 Projects of the Week: Priceless Gardening Tips to Furnishing Narrow Spaces

We're fairly confident that you're all familiar with the concept of our homify Top 5 by now (a round up of our most popular articles of the last week) so we won't waste any time.
Summer is definitely on the way as three of our most clicked Ideabooks were garden themed: gardening tips for beginners, outdoors DIY projects and a beautiful before and after project. We'll also give you the chance to revisit our clever guide to furnishing narrow spaces in your home and finish with a tour around a small extension that had a big impact on a London family.
Remember to let us know which article you liked most in the comments!
Our number one article was like the Duracell bunny… it just kept on going and going!
If you've always fancied the idea of getting in touch with your greener side but didn't know how to start, we put together some great tips for you that will make sure you get the most out of your garden. You don't have to be a muck-flinging expert to get a great slice of outdoor space. You only need to be keen to learn and accepting of your limitations. At the start, anyway!
From tips to bring birds and wildlife into your garden paradise through to how to select the right plants for you, there's everything you need to unleash your inner cultivator.
If you're nervous about opening this article, expecting to see enormous pergolas and summer houses that we assume you would be able to knock up in a mere few hours, don't be! We actually pulled together some fabulous small projects that we know for sure you'll be able to complete in a weekend, with time to spare.
From fun additions that your kids will love through to beautiful lighting ideas, we have some amazing garden inspiration for you to enjoy so grab your tool belt and get to work.
Corridors, long but narrow living rooms and tight spaces are all a decorating headache if approached in the wrong way. Just choosing the wrong wall to put an accent colour on could shrink the space even more if you're not careful. Fortunately, we have some great advice to making those awkward spots seem much wider and far more usable.
It's all about creating the illusion of length so that the width becomes a distant memory. Come with us as we look at the long and lean items, the accessories and the colours that will help you expand your home!
Gardens… you either love or hate tending to them but you can't deny that a perfectly finished, stunning outdoor space is a real asset to your home. We've seen some tremendous garden transformations in our time and while this one perhaps isn't the most dramatic, it certainly gives you a healthy dose of inspiration as to what you could do with your precious patio and beyond.
If you missed this Ideabook the first time around, take a look at how Garden Trotter turned a blank canvas into a picture perfect outdoor addition!
While some people might live by the mantra that 'bigger is better', we like to say that small can be spectacular and when you've seen this project, we think you'll agree with us.
London Building Renovation really threw themselves into this extension, taking the time to even focus on the small details. ’There is a particular type of brick used in this area and it is often confused with a readily available brick called Common. We have found a much better match for this brick, which we keep a closely-guarded secret! The end result is that the match is nearly imperceptible and the brickwork on the extension blends with the rest of the house. Large bi-fold doors were fitted and a full underfloor heating system under the rustic thick terracotta floor. The floor was something we were particularly proud of and we came up with a traditional border design and then hand-cut all the terracotta tiles.’
When the contracting team is happy to reveal how proud they are of their work, you know something beautiful and client-specific has been created. While this is by no means an enormous extension, what it offers in terms of cosy and comfortable living space is immeasurable. You might find that this is the final push you need to take on a terrace extension of your own so take a look!
As always, we'll return same time next week. Hope to see you here!