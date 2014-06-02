A villa with a Balearic accent

When searching for a house that ensures luxury and wellness, the Balearic Islands are a wonderful choice. The architecture atelier 'Dom Arquitectura' has created this house in Menorca that exudes design and style. Designed in an area of 400 square metres overlooking the sea, the villa's white walls are in perfect harmony with the surroundings, as a result of the accomplished combination of inner and outer spaces. Despite its simple form, its interior design and secondary elements (such as plants, trees or water) materialise a creation that is defined, no doubt, by the harmony achieved. Inspired by the typical tanca, the outdoor diversity provides the site with a mesmerizing and balanced atmosphere.
Dom Arquitectura has carefully considered all aspects of this house. Its exterior have not been neglected, since it has great influence on the other parts of the villa. The major inspiration here is to blend the inner and outer spaces in perfect harmony, where the pool and the surrounding area can guarantee genuine moments of pleasure. Its outer area should not be used solely during the day—the lighting system enables the household to make the most of the evening too. Who doesn't like to take a dip in a pool on a warm summer night?
Balearic Islands: white. We all relate that colour with these islands. Therefore, Pablo Serrano Elorduy designed a house perfectly integrated with the environment of Menorca, especially with the sea and the sun. The colour white dominates the landscaping of the villa, which emphasises the wooden floors. It is interesting to note that the villa has an exquisite garden design, with a mix of lawn and bushes permeated by floors, in harmony with nature.
The pergola is the icing on the cake. Its location close to the sea provides comfort and a blissful convenience. Furthermore, the sequence of panels gives a sense of protection to the strength of the summer Balearic sunshine. The smoothness of the resulting light creates a pleasant atmosphere that no one could resist.
The simplicity and the lines of the villa's walls are the first impression it causes on us. The white walls perfectly express the Balearic flair. Its combination with wood also gives a warm look. Its lighting system is very inviting for one to enjoy a unique atmosphere.
The house combines generous wooden surfaces with a luxurious looking pool. Both are oriented towards the Mediterranean Sea. Would anyone say no to this astonishing proposal?