A villa with a Balearic accent

Dom Arquitectura has carefully considered all aspects of this house. Its exterior have not been neglected, since it has great influence on the other parts of the villa. The major inspiration here is to blend the inner and outer spaces in perfect harmony, where the pool and the surrounding area can guarantee genuine moments of pleasure. Its outer area should not be used solely during the day—the lighting system enables the household to make the most of the evening too. Who doesn't like to take a dip in a pool on a warm summer night?