Calling a warehouse conversion home, is the dream of many young professionals living in cities around the world. They exude cool, and have their own practical benefits as well. Apart from being a great places to hold parties, the extra space, with open plan areas, often large windows, and high ceilings provide ideal living conditions for those of us who want to live in something other than a standard house or apartment.

As inner city suburbs fall to gentrification, rent prices rise, and property becomes harder to find, architects have taken the reigns to convert old warehouses and industrial spaces into some of the most desirable residential real estate. The amount of space offered from warehouses often means artists and creative types are the first to seek out these properties, as the extra space will allow their creative juices to flow when at home.

From London to New York, Berlin to Sydney, warehouse conversions are no doubt some of the most unique places to live. It is also a novelty knowing your lounge room was an old glue factory, or maybe your bedroom a metalworking shop.