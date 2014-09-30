Calling a warehouse conversion home, is the dream of many young professionals living in cities around the world. They exude cool, and have their own practical benefits as well. Apart from being a great places to hold parties, the extra space, with open plan areas, often large windows, and high ceilings provide ideal living conditions for those of us who want to live in something other than a standard house or apartment.
As inner city suburbs fall to gentrification, rent prices rise, and property becomes harder to find, architects have taken the reigns to convert old warehouses and industrial spaces into some of the most desirable residential real estate. The amount of space offered from warehouses often means artists and creative types are the first to seek out these properties, as the extra space will allow their creative juices to flow when at home.
From London to New York, Berlin to Sydney, warehouse conversions are no doubt some of the most unique places to live. It is also a novelty knowing your lounge room was an old glue factory, or maybe your bedroom a metalworking shop.
Exposed brick walls, with their industrial feel, could be said to be the main characteristic of a warehouse conversion home. The rawness of exposed brick opens the space to tell the story of its past, in no way trying to hide the history the walls hold.
Large factory style windows are also characteristic of this style of living. They hold a certain urban attitude unlike any other kind of window. Imagine waking up in this beautiful inner city home, with ample natural light to brighten the large space. As inner city warehouses are often torn down to make way for new buildings, a market for this style of window has emerged as people try to reclaim these windows for their own home.
Often we see warehouse conversions styled with modern furnishings in white, timber or steel to create a contrasting effect between the old building and its new use. Here we see the opposing idea of furnishing a warehouse with a colour palette that is camouflaged by the exposed brickwork. Beautiful timber tones in flooring and lighting, and brown vinyl couches marry perfectly with their surroundings. At a glance you may not see anything out of the ordinary in this lounge area, but take a closer look and you will see the coffee table has been built out of old pump trolley; a small hand pumped rail car iconic of the industrial and steam engine eras.
This room is also a perfect example of marrying the furniture to its surroundings. These deep dish lampshades are now iconic of the industrial era, and are a highly sought after lighting option. They offer a very authentic touch to a warehouse conversion home. The lights hang low from the high ceilings above to make the space more cosy. Also note the weathered steel chairs; a fitting example of industrial furniture.
The beauty of the high ceilings present in warehouse homes gives homeowners the option to build mezzanine levels, adding even more floors space to the home. Mezzanines are a great way to divide a space, maybe opting to use the mezzanine as the bedroom or home office instead.
Of course, a warehouse conversion does not have to keep the exposed brick walls, as some may find it uninviting or cold. One option is to cement render the brickwork, allowing the walls to then be painted. However, this space shows another option to cover brick work. These drywalls, or plasterboard as it is sometimes known, sit out from the brick wall, immediately warming up this home with their smooth painted finish. We love how the homeowners have decided to keep part of the wall uncovered, making a feature out of the brickwork left exposed.
This gorgeous inner city warehouse conversion in the trendy East London suburb of Shoreditch exudes everything that is characteristic of this part of the city. Once a dirty and dangerous corner of London, Shoreditch has become one of the most desirable postcodes in the city. Shoreditch's industrial history, matched with the influx of young professionals, merges perfectly in this home with modern furnishings, leaving the history of the building evident in its exposed and unfinished brick walls.