Beyond house plants: using greenery in your décor

Are you planning a home, or renovating your apartment and looking for ideas to make your space more personal and original without spending too much? Why not look to nature and its trees, shrubs and flowers for the solution? Although they may seem like small details or added accessories, plants, both in the apartment, on the balcony and in the garden, may be the key to transforming the décor of your house into something truly unique and unprecedented: it all depends on how the green elements fit with the style of your house. With some help from our experts, we are going to dissect the most innovative ideas for bringing a little bit of nature in our homes, discovering that having a beautiful green corner, whether in a greenhouse or on the porch, is not only a factor that adds to the aesthetics of our four walls, but is also a valuable ally for our health.