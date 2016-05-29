Urban Oasis for a Modern Family

This generous family home by the building and architecture firm DOMY w Stylu is made from equal helpings of innovation and confidence. Ahead of the curve in many ways, the design takes what's best from modern trends and applies them perfectly within a context that is suitable for a young family.

Even with its restrained appearance, the newest house on the block commands attention thanks to its clean lines and perfectly formed details. Those lucky enough to be inside are treated to experience what it's like to live in a home that is tailored towards the modern family.

We are one of the few lucky ones to be invited inside so scroll down to see it all for yourself…