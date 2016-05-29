Urban Oasis for a Modern Family

This generous family home by the building and architecture firm DOMY w Stylu is made from equal helpings of innovation and confidence. Ahead of the curve in many ways, the design takes what's best from modern trends and applies them perfectly within a context that is suitable for a young family.
Even with its restrained appearance, the newest house on the block commands attention thanks to its clean lines and perfectly formed details. Those lucky enough to be inside are treated to experience what it's like to live in a home that is tailored towards the modern family.
We are one of the few lucky ones to be invited inside so scroll down to see it all for yourself…
With its neat and tidy exterior, the new home is a welcome addition to the street. We are big fans of the architecture on display as we become acquainted with DOMY w Stylu's unique interpretation of the modern family dwelling. The majority of the exterior dons a crisp white render while the windows, doors and garage are clad in timber to provide natural contrast and depth to the structure.
After weighing up their options for a long while, the ideal location for the family's new house was always going to be a housing estate on the fringes of their town. The housing estate offered a generous land package within the family's price range, especially once compared to the parcels found within the inner urban areas. Despite being a longer commute to school and work, the family has quick access to many social and cultural facilities and nearby nature reserves.
A big garden is a necessity for those who have children with boundless energy. A back garden like this offers the perfect outlet for them to run around and play with their friends without restraint. The adults of the house can spend their time as they please inside, knowing their children are happy and safe close by.
When they wish to venture outdoors, there is a covered seating area beside the main building for the adults. It has been set up to allow for whatever the mood suits. From enjoying a novel in the sun to the full outdoor dining experience when guests come over.
The simple and unassuming living space features a white backdrop and solid timber flooring, which the family has used as a base to decorate in their own way. Simplicity was the key to their success with the wisely chosen contemporary pieces and creative accessorising making the most of the space.
Added to this collection of contemporary pieces is chic artwork and that huge clock, which makes the wall behind the sofa become a feature. A key element of the living area is the ultra modern fireplace and adjacent log storage space.
Notice how the layout of this family home emphasises spatial interest and an abundance of natural light. In the foreground of the image is the dining area, which is the hub of the home for entertaining and evening meals with the whole family.
A stylish black and white striped table cloth makes an attractive focal point and works well when paired with the contemporary upholstered chairs.
Keeping things simple is always a good rule to follow when designing a kitchen and we can see that the owners of this home have done the same in their new culinary space.
With a few carefully placed items, the owners are able to display what they feel reflects their personality and brings the best out of their modern set up.
Contemporary shades of blue find their way inside the main bedroom, located at the rear of the building. With luxe fabrics and endless soft textiles, this bedroom embodies a calming retreat away from the business of the rest of the home.
The dark blues can be a little heavy to the senses so the room has been lightened up with whites and soft grains of hardwood flooring.
The owners have decorated the children's bedroom in a fun and creative manner where their personalities take centre stage. Not only does the room look great, the owners have considered how the space works for the specific needs of their child. Keeping all the toys, books and clothes neat and tidy is a must and we can see that there are a number of smart and attractive storage options.
Colour also plays an important part in the make up of the room, with that particular shade of green making its self known via a variety of features. The small tent looks like a lot of fun and would surely only enhance the child's experience of spending time in their room.
