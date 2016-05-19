The Flat-Out Beautiful Home

Creating a home that effortlessly balances contemporary flair with cosy spaces and a practical design is no mean feat but this flat, transformed by interior architects Armimarlik, proves it's definitely possible. Having as much space as this certainly helps when it comes to making a home truly stand out but it takes a good eye, knowledge and experience to adapt the interior to such stunning effect.

This project demonstrates how to get contemporary interior design spot on—from layout and the flow of space through to the colour scheme and the lighting.

Intrigued? See for yourself!