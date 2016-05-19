The Flat-Out Beautiful Home

Creating a home that effortlessly balances contemporary flair with cosy spaces and a practical design is no mean feat but this flat, transformed by interior architects Armimarlik, proves it's definitely possible. Having as much space as this certainly helps when it comes to making a home truly stand out but it takes a good eye, knowledge and experience to adapt the interior to such stunning effect.
This project demonstrates how to get contemporary interior design spot on—from layout and the flow of space through to the colour scheme and the lighting.
Intrigued? See for yourself!
Combining modern elements with traditional materials, such as the oak table, creates a homely but fresh kitchen dining area ideal for entertaining. The mostly neutral colour palette is fresh, with all white bench tops and elegantly integrated cabinet storage lending themselves to a clean and uncluttered appearance.
The large floor tiles are a practical addition to the space as they are hard-wearing and easy to clean, demonstrating how the designers have considered the every day usage of the kitchen and not only the aesthetics. It's clear that the kitchen is an important part of the flat for the occupants—any budding chef would relish spending quality cooking time in here!
The pairing of ceiling spotlights with hanging lights means the room benefits from varied lighting effects once the sun goes down. During the day the occupants can also enjoy plenty of natural light through the large patio doors whilst the reflective wall panels above the benchtops and cooking area reflect that light around the kitchen, which results in an even brighter and more welcoming space.
Next up we have the impressive living room, which borrows the same muted colour palette seen in the kitchen. Soothing tones of cream, soft beige and elegant grey come together to create the perfect room for winding down with the family. A mixture of textures gives visual depth to the room, with throws and cushions adding warmth and cosiness.
Full of character, the room boasts a great balance of tasteful furnishings with personal touches, such as framed prints and vases. The layout makes use of the vast amount of space as the sofas are positioned in such a way to encourage socialising and conversation. However, for those times when real rest is needed, there's an elegantly integrated flat-screen TV to make use of.
The texture of this room isn't only provided in the layered throws, cushions and soft shaggy rug, but also through the interior architecture. From this angle we see a section of the room behind and a slither of light from the room further beyond.
To the left, a wide wooden staircase appears to float upwards to a top level, creating yet another dimension. The cosy and focused feel to the living room is beautifully balanced by the layered perspective and opportunity to peek into other rooms.
Although the kitchen has a generously sized dining table, a more formal dining area has been added into the open plan area. As you can see, every corner of this home has been utilised to maximum effect without ever appearing cluttered. Whilst many of us dream of having so much space, the dream is a reality for the occupants of this flat, who we can assume are keen hosts and entertainers.
Despite the open plan nature of the dining room, the varnished wooden floor draws attention to this area as having a separate, specific function. This clever approach highlights a distinct space without compromising the fluidity of the design.
This bedroom is the ideal space to relax and enjoy 40 winks after a long day. The first thing that draws the eye is the luxuriously welcoming king sized bed, draped in silky sheets and illuminated by soft back-lighting.
Though the focus of the room, there are other stand out features we can't fail to mention. The partition wall, which keeps the dressing area just out of view, is a piece of art in itself. Textured wallpaper adds rawness to the otherwise soft and feminine design and the integrated bedside cabinets are a stroke of design genius.
A contemporary vanity table sits across from the bed, enjoying the natural light that enters through the floor-to-ceiling window. The spotlights above also ensure a consistent quality of light, regardless of the time of day.
Here we get a glimpse of the dressing area, which not only has wardrobe space for plenty of neatly arranged designer pieces, but also boasts a huge mirror so every angle of every outfit can be inspected!
The long corridor created by the partition wall is big enough for browsing through the rails and trying on potential party outfits but it's also private and has a cosy feel.
Lastly, the bathroom is a vision of peace and relaxation. The walk-in shower, complete with oak panels and a rain shower fixture, is somewhere any of us could relax and enjoy for hours. The sleek design means that the everyday items are hidden away, with only the stylish oak cabinets on display. The functional elements, such as the sink and the toilet, are as compact and discreet as could be, ensuring the focus remains on the lavish shower space.
The grey colour scheme is understated and clean, whilst classic white ceramics have been chosen to maintain the feeling throughout. Each feature is raised off the tiled floor, making the room appear larger and also easier to clean and maintain.
For another amazing flat, be sure to check out: The Vintage Flat from a Fairytale.