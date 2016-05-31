The Mind-Blowing Home Extension

At homify our mission has always been to showcase the best architects and put their projects in the spotlight, making them accessible to everyone. These architects find influence from a wide range of sources, with some being conservative in nature, while others could be considered a little bit out there. Whatever the influence, their work continues to inspire our followers all over the world.

In this Ideabook, we head to Mexico to discover a very unique creation by local architectural firm Grupo Arquidecture. Their design makes use of space in an imaginative fashion where the whole layout can be changed instantly to suit the mood of those inside. New rooms with a different function can replace another with minimal fuss.

Sounds intriguing? Let's take a look…