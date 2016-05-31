The Mind-Blowing Home Extension

At homify our mission has always been to showcase the best architects and put their projects in the spotlight, making them accessible to everyone. These architects find influence from a wide range of sources, with some being conservative in nature, while others could be considered a little bit out there. Whatever the influence, their work continues to inspire our followers all over the world.
In this Ideabook, we head to Mexico to discover a very unique creation by local architectural firm Grupo Arquidecture. Their design makes use of space in an imaginative fashion where the whole layout can be changed instantly to suit the mood of those inside. New rooms with a different function can replace another with minimal fuss.
Sounds intriguing? Let's take a look…
The design from Grupo Arquidecture was based upon the concept of a
one room house. This one room would contain everything that a person would ever require and would all be easily accessible by altering the elements found within.
Here we can see the unique outside perspective of the home when the interiors have been opened up to the world. It is a low-slung building that appears to hug the ground as a unique interpretation of contemporary design.
When the building has been opened up to the elements, as pictured, those inside are able to feel a connection to the nature present in their garden. Tropical planting and a lush turfed area soften the bulk of the building and provide a natural pathway from the timber flooring of the home.
The home is designed to serve its owner's needs within a limited floor space. This is achieved by the creation of a smart layout where elements can be moved or replaced with something else.
Our perspective gives us insight into the idea behind the design. Our focus is upon the red wall that begins at the far end of the home and extends over the garden. Though difficult to see, the red wall contains a hidden design feature that will completely change the function of the room.
Grupo Arquidecture handled all the interior design themselves and even built many of the custom features and furniture. A closer and more intimate setting has been created as we see the bi-folding glass wall has been pulled across, creating separately functioning zones.
A bathroom is actually hidden behind the doors of the red wall on this side, while further down something more interesting is waiting to be revealed…
Wow! A whole new area is revealed once part of the red wall has been slid across out of the way. Hidden behind was a lounge space with interchangeable furniture, which creates a cool and comfy place to hang out.
Better still, more floor space has been added to the main living area, giving the owners the freedom to use the room in a different way. You can see that the owners love to use the bigger area as a workout studio.
The white leather suite and coffee table set up can be stacked away to allow for the library to be fully appreciated. You can tell that this is a household that enjoys the arts since the entire wall is filled with a variety of media, including books, CDs, vinyl records and DVDs.
We get one final snapshot of this amazing multi-functional home before we leave. The home and its garden lights up in a spectacular fashion thanks to an intricate lighting arrangement.
