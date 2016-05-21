1100 m² Home Extensive Renovation

On homify it's our passion to find the very best houses from all across the globe. We may be a little biased but we believe we've found some absolute pearls in 2016. A memorable example was found in the heart of a rugged mountain range in Catalonia. The home appeared out of the blue, having been formed by reconstructing an ancient ruin. Another favourite was the classically built manor luxurious enough for a royal.

The following project by Meulen Architects is sure to be a much appreciated addition to our collection of homes. The family orientated home entitled 'Kloof Road House' was designed for indoor/outdoor entertainment while maximising the views to the nearby nature reserve.

To see it in full and find out all the details, scroll down…