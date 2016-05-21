1100 m² Home Extensive Renovation

On homify it's our passion to find the very best houses from all across the globe. We may be a little biased but we believe we've found some absolute pearls in 2016. A memorable example was found in the heart of a rugged mountain range in Catalonia. The home appeared out of the blue, having been formed by reconstructing an ancient ruin. Another favourite was the classically built manor luxurious enough for a royal.
The following project by Meulen Architects is sure to be a much appreciated addition to our collection of homes. The family orientated home entitled 'Kloof Road House' was designed for indoor/outdoor entertainment while maximising the views to the nearby nature reserve.
To see it in full and find out all the details, scroll down…
Located at the foot of a nature reserve in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 'Kloof Road House' is the latest of many award-winning projects by Nico van der Meulen Architects.
The concept for the project began after the firm received a design brief from a young family, which outlined their strict needs for their new home. The result is a 1,100m² sculptural piece of architecture that is an extreme transformation from the modest single-storey previously found on the site.
The corresponding image takes focus of the house from the rear perspective, revealing the creation in all its glory. With every room opening to the outdoors, a desirable living situation is created where the indoors and outdoors merge as one. On the ground level the interiors are linked naturally with the landscaped garden and decking thanks to bi-folding doors.
Our next photo proves that this is no ordinary piece of architecture from the street. Just as we observed at the rear, the morphed steel forms and stone tiles wrap around and frame the structure using parasitic architecture.
Our perspective shows how the darker tones of the rear are contrasted by more natural tones, which look to imitate the sandy and arid landscape of the nearby reserve.
The black steel sliding doors of the four garages were added on top of the existing house and combine with the sculptural steel forms of the house. Diagonal strip lights featured within the walls of the entrance create an abstract pattern at night that guide visitors to their destination.
The architect's trademark of seamlessly connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces is achieved through the use of frameless folding glass doors, transforming this covered veranda into an extension of the living room. Concrete, glass and steel also visually links the interior and exterior, smoothly integrating architecture and interior design.
M Square Lifestyle Design translated the architectural concept from the architects into the interior design. Their exquisite choice of furnishings, artwork and accessories join in harmony with the dialogue of the structure.
The main communal area on the ground floor possesses a familiar homely quality that we love. The kitchen and dining area seen at the rear of the photo boasts double-heights ceilings, while the lounge area hosts an amazing triple-height void that reveals the wonderful sculptural-like shapes of the interior architecture.
Steel, glass and concrete are the three most prominent materials of the interior concept. Though not always considered as interior friendly, we see that the three materials seamlessly find their way into the interiors.
The design of the main bedroom incorporates an open concept where an entire glass wall can be shifted aside to allow easy access to a private garden. The glass wall also gives those resting inside unrestricted views of the nature reserve beyond.
For some added luxury, an attached bathroom flows around the corner to an expansive dressing room. If that wasn't enough, the main suite also has its own lounge area with a television and fireplace, as well as a mini kitchenette-come-bar.
'Kloof Road House' lights up spectacularly once the sun has set thanks to a well considered outdoor lighting arrangement that complements the bold form of the interior architecture. However, not only is the home pretty to look at but it also has sustainable features to boast.
Energy efficiency was a very important consideration from the start so the decision was made to use a water-based under floor system, which was connected to solar panels on the rooftop. This is another reason behind the choice of concrete floor as they are the best choice for conductivity and overall efficiency.