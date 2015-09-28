Unique mirrored sideboards

Mirror mirror on the wall… and we all know how it goes next, right?
Do you have a sideboard?. Hmmm, perhaps not but maybe it should be! Sideboards are something that are growing in popularity. They can look simple, contemporary or traditional and offer extra storage.
As with lots of furniture throughout history, the use and placement of certain furniture has evolved. A sideboard used to have pride of place in the dining room, filled with beautiful crockery for serving dinner. Now we can find them in hallways, living rooms and dining rooms, for a variety of purposes. We have selected some sideboards coupled with mirrors that we think are worthy of your attention. Enjoy!
Designed by My Italian Living, this sideboard is of Italian design and it shows. The Cubist features, the angles and the lines are all very contemporary. It is an incredibly sophisticated piece that would look brilliant in a modern living space. The mirror above it really helps the juxtaposition of the pattern on the sideboard. Everything just goes well together as a combination. The unit has three doors, which is perfect for storage. Internally it has 3 shelves too, giving more storage options to us.
Well, why only have one, when you can have an array of them? Mirrors are great for reflecting light and helping rooms look bigger and spacious. This beautiful Rido sideboard is made of solid wood and is stunning. It uses clean lines to create a modern look and has lots of personality. It is a large unit capable of holding a lot of items, in any room. We think it goes perfectly with these unframed mirrors, as it all fits with the minimalist look, that is plain to see.
This beautiful traditional looking sideboard has a modern twist. The dark polished wood and the legs have a whisper of traditional about them, as does the large gold framed mirror above it. However the shape of the sideboard itself is something a little more modern. It is stunning, and certainly ageless. The mirror is quite large in comparison to the sideboard itself, however the pair don't look odd, and compliment each other very well.
This sideboard is made of teak and is Danish in origin. It offers a fairly unique style, whilst remaining as a fully functional sideboard. It is a lovely simple design with lots of storage. The two cupboards at the side are perfect for plates and so on, leaving the central area as a drinks cabinet. The mirrored backing helps reflect light back out from the unit and looks amazing.
There are those who prefer an ultra minimalist look. And a sideboard as big as the ones we have shown you could be too much for the look you wish to achieve. If that is the case, we think something like this looks very minimalist. The unit is fixed to the wall and in black and silver, matches the mirror above it. It can store books, glasses, anything we like really, and it is small and appealing to those of us who prefer a simpler look.
We love this sideboard. It has a certain amount of vintage appeal to it and matches its surroundings perfectly. Set in this very white space, it doesn't necessarily stand out, but blends in and that is the idea. It offers lots of storage and sits very neatly against the wall, inconspicuously doing it's job.
If blending in or minimalist isn't the look we are after, then this sideboard would make any dining room memorable. The striking green has a lacquered finish, giving it a real sense of place in the room. It just shines out. With clever design, we can see it offers a lot of storage for any room it may sit in. The mirror helps make the sideboard by breaking up the green. The colour of the frame is important here because it is a contrast to the green and helps make it stand out.
With this sideboard, it is all about the straight lines. From the sharp edges of the sideboard to the lattice work on the doors, everywhere you look there are lines. We think this is broken up well by the porthole circular mirror and the two go very well together. The light wood of the doors on the sideboard match the wooden frame of the mirror too, once again tying the two in together.
If a mirrored sideboard is something we desire, then why not go the whole nine yards and get a completely mirrored sideboard? This design is just that. With internal storage for all of our much needed dining items, the doors serve as complete mirrors. It is a very modern and contemporary look that we think looks amazing. It helps really reflect light around the room, giving a sense of space, whilst being a highly functional piece of furniture.
We love this. The whole look of this sideboard is a little bit special. With lots of storage in the drawers and cupboards, as well as on top. The clever design of this unit allows for the ends to slide and pull out, offering even more space. Because the unit is in white, it is complimented by black very well. The mirror is at various angles and gives off that dark and light look magically. Black and white are a timeless and classic combination and really make this sideboard stand out. We hope you have seen something that inspires you.