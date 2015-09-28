Unique mirrored sideboards

Mirror mirror on the wall… and we all know how it goes next, right? Do you have a sideboard? . Hmmm, perhaps not but maybe it should be! Sideboards are something that are growing in popularity. They can look simple, contemporary or traditional and offer extra storage.

As with lots of furniture throughout history, the use and placement of certain furniture has evolved. A sideboard used to have pride of place in the dining room, filled with beautiful crockery for serving dinner. Now we can find them in hallways, living rooms and dining rooms, for a variety of purposes. We have selected some sideboards coupled with mirrors that we think are worthy of your attention. Enjoy!