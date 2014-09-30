In a garden, it is usually the plants that take centre stage, however, today on homify, we are going to focus on the inanimate elements in the yard, the garden sculptures. Sculpture has traditionally been an important part of classic garden design. It can be used to help give form and structure to a landscaping plan, or to help draw the eye to a certain group of flowers or a view that you want to highlight. In addition, garden sculptures make us think about the very nature of a garden. The yard is, by definition, an ever changing space, constantly shifting and evolving with changes in seasons, weather and time. Placing a permanent physical structure like a sculpture in your garden, creates a contrast that forces us to notice nature's continuous mutations. So here, for you to contemplate, are some of our favourite sculptures from our UK experts.