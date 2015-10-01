Inspired folding doors

Doors are not something most people give that much thought to. However, they play a vital role by creating both a visual and physical barrier between spaces in the home.
Any idea that could save space and inject creative design into the home is worth anyone's time and, thus, we present to you folding doors. Less a gimmick, more a solution to a problem you hadn't before considered.
Take a look at some of the inventive ideas, below, and be inspired to save valuable space and make your room's entrance look stylish!
It is all very well having a regular back door that just opens into the garden. However, there is no denying that this look does create a much larger and very open space. There is a huge sense of openness with these folding doors, that also help create just one large room. They can be pulled closed to create two separate spaces between the inside and the outside. A perfect combination of living space in the warmer months.
What a way to divide a space. The orange glow of the wooden frames of these doors is lovely. Matching the floor perfectly, they all blend together beautifully. The glass allows us to see through into the next room and light can also flow between the two rooms. Whether these doors are opened or closed, there is a lovely sense of warmth and space created by them. If privacy is needed, simply close the doors and the curtains and you have two separate spaces.
Internal folding doors often lead to an outside space, because it is one of the most popular options available to us. We love these folding doors because of the space saving option they allow. The space is meticulous in design and creates one large open space between the inside and the outside. They fold away so neatly into the corner that you would not even necessarily know they are there. This home was renovated by Goa Studio and we love the finished look.
Space in many UK homes can be very limited. As a result we have become very clever at finding ways to extend our homes. A side extension, like in this photo, is a great idea to create more space. Now of course, why would we go to all that effort to create space, to then take it up with conventional doors? These folding doors lead to an outside space, but only act to extend the indoors essentially. If we look at the floor we can see that it continues outside, not to mention the wall cladding that then continues to the fence. It makes it look clear that this was a well purposed design.
This room is very modern and contemporary in style. We love the look, the lines and the colours. The orange in the two chairs is echoed through the room and is the predominant recurring splash of colour throughout the space. The folding doors slide right off to to one side and are made of unframed glass. This means when they are closed, it looks like one large glass wall,which makes this living room look spectacular.
If you want big and bold, these interior doors are worth considering. They are large and show a definitive divide between the spaces we can see here. The white frame and and glass most definitely offer a way for light to flow between the rooms, whilst allowing them to be separate spaces. The design is very classic and ageless for any room.
We have looked at very modern and contemporary doors, so here is something a little more unique. These vintage doors are beautiful. They are slim and fold perfectly into the side, creating much more space. We love the stained glass that allows coloured light to shine through. A simple addition to this apartment, that creates a lovely rustic and homely feel.
Everything about the design of this house is based around the dividing doors. They are part of the structure that make this whole home incredibly unique. The doors open and close to create a multitude of spaces. You can have the whole place open in one big space for entertaining, or closed off as separate spaces. The entire look is incredible and speaks for itself, from the stunning furniture to the beautiful courtyard.
If we are lucky enough to have a walk in wardrobe as big as this one—or at all for that matter—then this is one to take inspiration from. The doors let us see right into it and almost make it part of the bedroom. The glass is slightly tinted though, so when the doors are closed and the lights are off, it is a well hidden gem.
Interior folding doors really do serve a great purpose. We can see that the layout of this home relies on them. Space is created by opening up the partitions, but they are needed for privacy in such a small space. Everything can be open if that is the desired look, or each room can be self contained like in any other house, the choice is ours.