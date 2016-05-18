London roof extension design ideas with low budget

We're so conditioned to believe that bigger is always better but, in some cases, something a little more demure and understated works just as well. In the case of this modest single storey extension, a house has been dramatically altered, enlarged and improved but the visual impact from the outside has been kept to a minimum. What a great idea!

London Building Renovation were the professionals responsible for completing this project to exacting standards, with a clear directive in mind. The result is a thoroughly efficient and usable space that has made easy work of turning a charming house into a property that is perfect for any growing brood.

Let's take a look!