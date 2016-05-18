London roof extension design ideas with low budget

We're so conditioned to believe that bigger is always better but, in some cases, something a little more demure and understated works just as well. In the case of this modest single storey extension, a house has been dramatically altered, enlarged and improved but the visual impact from the outside has been kept to a minimum. What a great idea!
London Building Renovation were the professionals responsible for completing this project to exacting standards, with a clear directive in mind. The result is a thoroughly efficient and usable space that has made easy work of turning a charming house into a property that is perfect for any growing brood.
Let's take a look!
You see? You really don't need all the bells and whistles when it comes to home extensions. If you've been labouring under the misconception that you do, it might be time to reassess and come up with a different design for your home.
This full width extension has increased the living space inside exponentially, but not in an ostentatious way. The simple render finish and pared back doors make this addition simply melt away, allowing the inside to take centre stage.
It's always those pesky details that really make a project stand out, isn't it? This extension has them in spades, not least on the outside. We are loving the sleek, modern outdoor lighting fixture, which gives you a hint as to the contemporary feel you'll find within.
The small strip of slate helps to break up the beige tones and would you look at how crisp all of these edges are? It's doubly fantastic that the neighbour has a similarly sized extension as that has allowed for seamless continuity.
We think some people really struggle to know how to decorate their new extension but not these owners as this kitchen is nothing but gorgeous. Clean, simple and classic, we think this is the perfect choice for an understated design.
Cream Shaker style cabinets are the ideal choice for injecting some elegance without overshadowing the room as a whole. With white accents and brushed metal appliances, this is a very classy space.
We don't know who the Joneses actually are but, given current interior design trends, we know they would have subway tiles in their kitchen. They're a great way to get the clean look of tiles without the slightly boring finish. We're huge fans!
We love that this kitchen has taken the white tiles with grey grout route as that really peps up a space and, next to the natural wood worktop, they make a really dazzling impression.
Given that this is only a single-storey extension that juts out from the rear of the original house, there was a risk that it could get a little dark or depressing but the design team took this into account from the start. Don't you just love passionate professionals?
The many skylights that have been placed in this extension have really thrown a lot of light into the space, making the ceiling fixture almost a little redundant, at least during the day. What's even more fantastic is that by opting for attractive square design they look as good as they function!
A fantastic kitchen should always lead to a wonderful dining spot and that is exactly what we see here. With a great placement for enjoying views of the garden, this dining table is the ideal spot for family meals or even dinner parties with friends.
We really appreciate how simple the décor is in this extension. It makes it clear just how important the extra space was as opposed to simply
my house is bigger than yours bragging rights. Practical, pretty and wonderfully enjoyable, we think this has been a real family home transformation.
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Family's Michelin Star Extension.