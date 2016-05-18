Your browser is out-of-date.

10 individual front doors that are key to a home's style

External door sets with sidelights, Modern Doors Ltd Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doorsDoors
The first thing that greets a guest when they arrive at your house, your front door really needs to make a great first impression. It doesn't necessarily need to give any clues as to the style of décor within but it does need to be individual enough to really stay in the minds of people that pop over.

We think we've found some fabulous front doors that will really inspire you to take a look at yours a little more closely. Have you got the right hardware on there? What does your doormat say about you and what colour have you painted the door?

Prepare to unlock the secrets to a fantastic front door!

1. Peek-a-boo, I see you!

Malton Diamond Double Side Panel Door Set Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doorsDoors
Hallways can be such drab and dark places that front doors with some glass panels in them can make a huge difference. We think this is a very welcoming door but just in case someone you didn't invite in turns up, at least you would be able to see them and hide!

2. Are you sure you're invited?

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doorsDoors
Forever a favourite, we love front doors that really seem to question whether someone should be knocking. The doormat might say welcome but those doorknobs say beware!

3. A taste of the Orient

homify Windows & doorsDoors
We know this won't be to everyone's tastes but can you imagine what a first impression this would make on guests? Imagine the story that would come with it! ’Oh, we were travelling and found this door for sale so we had it shipped back especially… ’

4. Almost overshadowed but not quite!

homify Windows & doorsDoors
Front doors that are a little quirky are one thing but when you have some feature architecture at the front of your house, how do you compete with that? It's simple; you don't! We think this simple black door looks great, understated and authoritative, even next to that flint masterpiece!

5. Try some age-sympathetic styling

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Windows & doorsDoors
Sometimes we get a little upset by rustic homes being given too many modern features, such as ultra contemporary front doors. Not here, thank goodness!

We think the age of your property needs to play a part in your decision and if you need any more convincing, just look how gorgeous this one looks. Period correct and in a wonderful heritage colour, it really paints this house in a good light, don't you think? 

6. Keep out or else!

Gothic Style Bronze Double Doors Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
When you really value your privacy and want to send a firm message that you are not at home to uninvited guests, bronze doors, such as these fabulous numbers from Architectural Bronze, really do the trick. 

They look great and are amazingly eye-catching so just imagine what people will think when they see them for the first time. 

7. Incoporated into a build scheme

homify Windows & doorsDoors
New property owners are in the fortunate position of having plenty of time to choose a front door that will perfectly match with the style of house they are having built. 

We think this one is a great fit. The whole house is a wooden box so it makes sense that the door follows suit and those horizontal glass panels? Genius symbiotic design to match the windows!

8. Life is colourful so your door can be too

doors, tim germain furniture designer/maker tim germain furniture designer/maker Windows & doorsDoors
Nobody ever said you have to have a plain wooden front door. If you like to live at the more vibrant and eclectic end of the spectrum, include your front door!

These stained glass panels are gorgeous. We think you could attend a class and make some yourself, which could then be fitted into a frame. What a fun bit of DIY!

9. Bring two eras together

New Build with Heritage Bronze Casements Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
Blending historical architecture with modern design is never going to be a walk in the park but you have free reign in your home. Within planning and building regulations, of course.

We're not suggesting you go crazy and fit brushed aluminium doors but this wooden one looks great with the rugged castle exterior. Let's be honest;  it was always going to be an uphill battle to overshadow that façade!

10. Unleash your inner designer

homify Windows & doorsDoors
If you have a clear vision of what you'd like your new front door to look like, don't settle for anything less. Commission a team to bring your idea to life, regardless of size, shape or materials. If nothing else, you'll know that it is the only one like it and it's a great icebreaker with guests when they ask about it!

For more lovely home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Unique Entrance Doors.

What does your front door say about your home? Leave a comment and let us know what style and colour you opted for!

