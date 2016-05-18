10 individual front doors that are key to a home's style

The first thing that greets a guest when they arrive at your house, your front door really needs to make a great first impression. It doesn't necessarily need to give any clues as to the style of décor within but it does need to be individual enough to really stay in the minds of people that pop over.
We think we've found some fabulous front doors that will really inspire you to take a look at yours a little more closely. Have you got the right hardware on there? What does your doormat say about you and what colour have you painted the door?
Prepare to unlock the secrets to a fantastic front door!
Hallways can be such drab and dark places that front doors with some glass panels in them can make a huge difference. We think this is a very welcoming door but just in case someone you didn't invite in turns up, at least you would be able to see them and hide!
Forever a favourite, we love front doors that really seem to question whether someone should be knocking. The doormat might say welcome but those doorknobs say beware!
We know this won't be to everyone's tastes but can you imagine what a first impression this would make on guests? Imagine the story that would come with it! ’Oh, we were travelling and found this door for sale so we had it shipped back especially… ’
Front doors that are a little quirky are one thing but when you have some feature architecture at the front of your house, how do you compete with that? It's simple; you don't! We think this simple black door looks great, understated and authoritative, even next to that flint masterpiece!
Sometimes we get a little upset by rustic homes being given too many modern features, such as ultra contemporary front doors. Not here, thank goodness!
We think the age of your property needs to play a part in your decision and if you need any more convincing, just look how gorgeous this one looks. Period correct and in a wonderful heritage colour, it really paints this house in a good light, don't you think?
When you really value your privacy and want to send a firm message that you are not at home to uninvited guests, bronze doors, such as these fabulous numbers from Architectural Bronze, really do the trick.
They look great and are amazingly eye-catching so just imagine what people will think when they see them for the first time.
New property owners are in the fortunate position of having plenty of time to choose a front door that will perfectly match with the style of house they are having built.
We think this one is a great fit. The whole house is a wooden box so it makes sense that the door follows suit and those horizontal glass panels? Genius symbiotic design to match the windows!
Nobody ever said you have to have a plain wooden front door. If you like to live at the more vibrant and eclectic end of the spectrum, include your front door!
These stained glass panels are gorgeous. We think you could attend a class and make some yourself, which could then be fitted into a frame. What a fun bit of DIY!
Blending historical architecture with modern design is never going to be a walk in the park but you have free reign in your home. Within planning and building regulations, of course.
We're not suggesting you go crazy and fit brushed aluminium doors but this wooden one looks great with the rugged castle exterior. Let's be honest; it was always going to be an uphill battle to overshadow that façade!
If you have a clear vision of what you'd like your new front door to look like, don't settle for anything less. Commission a team to bring your idea to life, regardless of size, shape or materials. If nothing else, you'll know that it is the only one like it and it's a great icebreaker with guests when they ask about it!
