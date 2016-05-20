​10 essential bedroom items your guests will really notice

Sleeping over at a friend’s house may have been a big deal when you were a child, but not many adults relish the chance of spending a night away from their own home. A strange bed, curious noises outside, plus it’s an unknown route to take if nature comes calling in the middle of the night.

It is your responsibility to make sure your guest, whether they’re just spending the night or staying for a few days, feels relaxed and welcome – therefore, you need to create a home away from home for them.

Fortunately nobody expects to find hotel-like accommodation and amenities in the guest bedroom, but you still want to be as good a host as you can be.

So, what are some clever and charming must-haves to include in your guest bedroom?