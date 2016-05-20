​10 essential bedroom items your guests will really notice

Sleeping over at a friend’s house may have been a big deal when you were a child, but not many adults relish the chance of spending a night away from their own home. A strange bed, curious noises outside, plus it’s an unknown route to take if nature comes calling in the middle of the night.
It is your responsibility to make sure your guest, whether they’re just spending the night or staying for a few days, feels relaxed and welcome – therefore, you need to create a home away from home for them.
Fortunately nobody expects to find hotel-like accommodation and amenities in the guest bedroom, but you still want to be as good a host as you can be.
So, what are some clever and charming must-haves to include in your guest bedroom?
Seems obvious, and yet it’s very overlooked. A pre-made bed that hasn't been used in months may be coated in layers of dust – not exactly the “welcome” look you want to create for your guest.
Ensure the bedding is soft, layered, and clean, and that every single surface of the bedroom is dusted before your guest arrives.
This will serve as the main station for your visitor’s items, like mobile phone, book, watch, etc. Even a small one is better than none at all. Bonus points if the bedside table has shelves in which your guests can keep their extra stuff.
homify hint: Don’t leave that table or drawers bare. A few magazines can add a nice touch (even if they’re old issues), as well as some light entertainment.
Nothing makes a room feel charming and inviting like a bouquet of fresh blooms. This can also be a nice complement to your colour palette. Just be sure to find out beforehand if your guest suffers from allergies or not!
Nobody loves living out of a suitcase, and if your guest is staying for more than one night, you can be sure that they’ll want a bit of wardrobe/drawer space for their clothing.
Remember to include a few empty hangers!
Allow your visitor to sleep in a little by opting for room-darkening drapes. While they catch up on some beauty sleep, you can have a little “you” time with your morning coffee.
To save your guest from going on a midnight hunt for some more blankets, include some at the foot of the bed. And be sure to let them know that a few extra pillows are in the closet / close by. But like the main bedding, ensure that everything is clean and fresh!
Not everyone dozes off the second their head hits the pillow. A few books on a shelf or bookcase can offer your guest some relaxing bedtime reading. Short-story collections are a wise choice, meaning your guest doesn’t have to rush through an entire novel while staying with you.
Add some stylish scent (and combat foul odours) by including a scented candle or natural oil-diffuser in the guest bedroom. A handy bottle of room deodoriser can also be a nice touch. Remember to include deodoriser in the guest bathroom, too.
Many interior designers recommend several layers of lower-wattage lighting as opposed to one or two ultra bright fixtures. Softer bulbs keep that bedroom lighting from being too unpleasant or harsh.
Layer the overhead lighting with a table lamp or two on the nightstands (perfect for bedtime reading), or install wall lights above the bedside tables to free up surface space. And don’t forget to include lighting in key spots like dressing areas and near closets. These should be part of your overall lighting plan, not last-minute afterthoughts.
A good night’s sleep may have you waking up feeling great, but that hair and face still need attention! Ensure your guest has a decent mirror (either wall-mounted or free-standing) to help them spruce up the next morning. This will save them from having to run to and from the guest bathroom while getting dressed.