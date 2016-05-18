Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: Failing Décor to Flat Out Amazing

Loading admin actions …

Cota-Zero really had their work cut out for them when they took this project on and we are not overstating that at all. Barely a shell of a home remained when they were able to get in and work their magic and, frankly, they must be conjurers of the dark arts to have totally transformed this home as they did.

Dark, dilapidated and uninspiring spaces have all given way to bright, beautiful rooms that naturally welcome you to come inside and relax. The amount of work undertaken must have been nothing short of exorbitant but the finished product really speaks for itself and makes it all worthwhile.

Are you ready to be blown away? Then let's take a look!

Before: Where do you start?

On the positive side, at least this space is ready to just fly into and renovate but where would you actually begin? With nothing to direct you as to the former functionality, it's a guessing game as to what could go where. What a nightmare.

However, one thing we will say is that it's a large and light space and so offers a wealth of potential for an amazing transformation. 

After: Inspired design

This is a lovely room, don't you think? The proportions feel right, the space is well lit and all in all, it simply oozes relaxation and calm. A far cry from how it looked before! We always say it but it's surprising what a skim of plaster and a considered paint scheme can do.

Decorated simply, the dual functionality of the room is key, with a place for everything and everything firmly in that place. We are also really loving the small details, like the shelf above the television!

Before: Terrace turn off

terrace should be a place for relaxing, getting a little sun and enjoying good weather when it happens but this is not a spot for doing any of those things. Super dark, unhappy and just boring, this terrace is all just a bit of a sad sight.

We can't quite put our finger on why this terrace doesn't work but we know it doesn't. Perhaps it's the lack of plants, but that's all about to change…

After: Patio perfection

Now we know what we didn't like about the former incarnation of this space; the windows! They cut the space in half and added more of that overbearing brick finish but with those gone and replaced with French doors, the outdoor space has been totally transformed.

A little bit of wooden decking, both on the floor and the wall, combined with some pretty wall creeping plants, has made this a hugely covetable spot. With the doors all the way open the living room must feel enormous!

After: Ultra modern sleeping

This might be our favourite room in the whole transformation as it is such a dramatic turnaround from the shabby starting point. Or it could be that we just love the frosted glass shower wall, which offers a glimpse of the person showering to whomever is still in bed. Cheeky but fun!

This whole room is so elegant whose wooden flooring and crisp white walls really up the style stakes, meaning the daring addition of the semi-transparent en suite wall feels like a natural choice rather than a step too far!

After: Prepare for take off

We're not imagining it, are we? This kitchen really does look sleek and hi-tech enough to be the control centre at NASA? While the bedroom and open plan diner/living room are both wonderful (and let's not forget that terrace) this is the real star of the show.

Huge amounts of cupboard space mean this not only looks stylish but is also practical. In a relatively modest space we think it's great that the priorities of the owners have been given a lot of consideration.

Do you feel inspired to take on a restoration project? What style would be your ideal décor? We'd love to hear your ideas, below!

