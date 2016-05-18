11 chores you can't afford to ignore!

There's nothing wrong with taking a little pride in your house. In fact, it's a great thing and while it can be tempting to be a bit lazy and leave certain chores until you absolutely have to do them, there are a handful that will only take a few minutes and should be done regularly.

Calling household tasks chores actually makes them seem a lot more time consuming and boring than they really are. To help you keep your home in tip top condition we've pulled together a list of things that you absolutely should stay on top of. Don't roll your eyes! Roll your sleeves up and get to grips with a little home maintenance. Who knows, you might discover just how house proud you really are!